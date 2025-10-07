chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
474 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Violator
 Violator - Unholy Retribution (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Arnwolf		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Chimères (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Fire Upon Your ... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Shrimpaler
 Shrimpaler - Already Doomed... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Gawthrop
 Gawthrop - Kuboa (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner - Conflict Stat... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dying Remains
 Dying Remains - Merciless S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Grave Hex
 Grave Hex - Vermian Death (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Décryptal
 Décryptal - Simulacre (C)
Par Keyser		   
Entretien avec Tanork
 Entretien avec Tanork - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time
 30th Anniversary – An Amazi... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 7 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2025 Illusive Key - Abominator - WitcheR - Qrixkuor - Brozerz
»
(Lien direct)
ILLUSIVE KEY (Black Metal, Belgique/Suisse/Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Consume Us en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Disseverence [8:38]
2. Ghosts [8:49]
3. Yearning [8:35]
4. Consume Us [5:25]

»
(Lien direct)
ABOMINATOR (Black/Death, Australie) a posté le titre "Covens for Azmodeus" issu de son nouvel opus The Fire Brethren prévu le 31 octobre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Templars Curse
2. Underworld Vociferations
3. Covens for Azmodeus
4. Progenitors of the Insurection of Satan
5. Author of all Calamity
6. Desolation Epoch
7. The Fire Brethren
8. Sulphur from the Heavens

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Szélhozó" extrait de son nouvel album Öröklét à venir le 4 novembre sur Filosofem Records. Tracklist :

1. Örökség
2. Szélhozó
3. Röghöz kötött
4. Öröklét
5. Piano Trio No. 2 - Andante con moto (Franz Schubert cover)


»
(Lien direct)
QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Womb Of The World qui sortira le 7 novembre via Invictus Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. So Spoke The Silent Stars
2. Slithering Serendipity
3. And You Shall Know Perdition As Your Shrine
4. The Womb Of The World

»
(Lien direct)
BROZERZ (Grind, Saint-Denis) vient de mettre en ligne sa deuxième démo intitulée Demo II nous deux. Track list:

1. Intro
2. Manifeste
3. Génération vid'idéaux
4. J'M la mode
5. Agricultueurs
6. Alpha Bêtas
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + Lestat
7 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Jerry Cantrell
 Jerry Cantrell
I Want Blood
2024 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Brozerz
 Brozerz
Grind - 2024 - France		   
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor
Death Metal - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Jerry Cantrell
I Want Blood
Lire la chronique
Dome Runner
Apocalypse.Pulse.Worship. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dehuman Reign
Dawn Of A Malefic Dominion
Lire la chronique
Violator
Unholy Retribution
Lire la chronique
Brzask
Der Wanderer im Riesengebirge
Lire la chronique
Sterveling
Sterveling
Lire la chronique
Leviathan
Unfailing Fall Into Naught ...
Lire la chronique
Disgrace
1990 (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Death Feast Open Air 2025
AngelMaker + Brodequin + Ce...
Lire le live report
Blistering Rot
Primordial Masters (EP)
Lire la chronique
Abigail Williams
A Void Within Existence
Lire la chronique
Cénotaphe
Chimères
Lire la chronique
Syllogomania
Syllogomania
Lire la chronique
Unleashed
Fire Upon Your Lands
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Gawthrop
Kuboa
Lire la chronique
Grave Hex
Vermian Death
Lire la chronique
Dying Remains
Merciless Suffering
Lire la chronique
Shrimpaler
Already Doomed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Décryptal
Simulacre
Lire la chronique
Angerot
Seofon
Lire la chronique
Gangrëne
S'en aller (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nocturnus
The Key
Lire la chronique
Lychgate
Also sprach Futura (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fvneral Fvkk
Carnal Confessions
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Tanork
Lire le podcast
Mesfetor
Manifest II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fly!
...Or Die!
Lire la chronique
Desaster
Kill All Idols
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec GURKKHAS
Lire le podcast