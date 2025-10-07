ABOMINATOR (Black/Death, Australie) a posté le titre "Covens for Azmodeus" issu de son nouvel opus The Fire Brethren prévu le 31 octobre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. The Templars Curse
2. Underworld Vociferations
3. Covens for Azmodeus
4. Progenitors of the Insurection of Satan
5. Author of all Calamity
6. Desolation Epoch
7. The Fire Brethren
8. Sulphur from the Heavens
QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Womb Of The World qui sortira le 7 novembre via Invictus Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. So Spoke The Silent Stars
2. Slithering Serendipity
3. And You Shall Know Perdition As Your Shrine
4. The Womb Of The World
