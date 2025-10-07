»

(Lien direct) QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Womb Of The World qui sortira le 7 novembre via Invictus Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. So Spoke The Silent Stars

2. Slithering Serendipity

3. And You Shall Know Perdition As Your Shrine

4. The Womb Of The World



