Les news du 7 Octobre 2025 News Les news du 7 Octobre 2025 Qrixkuor - Brozerz » (Lien direct) QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Womb Of The World qui sortira le 7 novembre via Invictus Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. So Spoke The Silent Stars

2. Slithering Serendipity

3. And You Shall Know Perdition As Your Shrine

4. The Womb Of The World



<a href="https://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/the-womb-of-the-world">The Womb of the World de Qrixkuor</a>

» (Lien direct) BROZERZ (Grind, Saint-Denis) vient de mettre en ligne sa deuxième démo intitulée Demo II nous deux. Track list:



1. Intro

2. Manifeste

3. Génération vid'idéaux

4. J'M la mode

5. Agricultueurs

6. Alpha Bêtas



<a href="https://brozerz.bandcamp.com/album/demo-ii-nous-deux">DEMO II NOUS DEUX by BROZERZ</a>

