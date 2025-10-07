Les news du 7 Octobre 2025
Les news du 7 Octobre 2025 Qrixkuor - Brozerz
|QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Womb Of The World qui sortira le 7 novembre via Invictus Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. So Spoke The Silent Stars
2. Slithering Serendipity
3. And You Shall Know Perdition As Your Shrine
4. The Womb Of The World
|BROZERZ (Grind, Saint-Denis) vient de mettre en ligne sa deuxième démo intitulée Demo II nous deux. Track list:
1. Intro
2. Manifeste
3. Génération vid'idéaux
4. J'M la mode
5. Agricultueurs
6. Alpha Bêtas
