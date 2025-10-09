»

(Lien direct) SACRIFICE (Thrash Metal, Japon) va rééditer son dernier album Tears le 19 décembre sur Relics from the Crypt, division de Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Never Land Never Again

2. Breaking The Silence Of The Night

3. Your Soul

4. Broken Heroes

5. Time Slips Through In Front Of Your Eyes

6. Do I Fight For God

7. Hardest Life

8. Down To You



