Les news du 9 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 Chained to the Dead - Hexjakt - Victimarum - Valletta - AmongRuins - Ültra Raptör - Decrepit Altar - Sacrifice - Funeral Harvest - Darvaza - Plague Curse - Malignant Aura
»
(Lien direct)
CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Something Happened On The Way To Hell le 31 octobre chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rawhead Rex
2. Just Before Dawn
3. Return Of The Deadly Spawn
4. She Who Kills
5. Misunderstanding (Genesis cover)
6. Unsuccessfully Coping With The Loss Of (Type O Negative cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HEXJAKT (Doom/Stoner, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Monolith" extrait de son nouvel opus à venir avant la fin de l'année chez Majestic Mountain Records en collaboration avec Burning Skull Records.

»
(Lien direct)
VICTIMARUM (Black Metal, Finlande) propose son premier full-length Seitsemän soihdun valossa en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 11 octobre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Alkusoitto
2. Hovissa yön ruhtinaan
3. Tulenkantaja
4. Seitsemän soihdun valossa
5. Kuolemalle
6. Iäti vuoksesi
7. Verimyrsky
8. Välisoitto
9. Ilmestysten Kuningas

»
(Lien direct)
VALLETTA (Black 'n Roll, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Cold Death" tiré de son prochain EP Bitter Lucid Truth prévu le 24 octobre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Jesus
2. Cold Death
3. Aggressor
4. Doing Well
5. Spitting the Word

»
(Lien direct)
AMONGRUINS (Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Advent of Chaos le 20 février via Theogonia Records. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
ÜLTRA RAPTÖR (Heavy/Speed, Québec) a sorti son nouveau disque Fossilized via Fighter Records. Trackist :

01. Fossilized
02. Spinosaurus
03. Hard 'N Fast
04. Living for the Riff
05. Bitter Leaf
06. X-Celerator (Feel the Power)
07. Pterö-Ranger
08. Down the Drain
09. Le Voyageur d'Oort
10. Face the Challenge

»
(Lien direct)
DECREPIT ALTAR (Death/Doom, Croatie) sortira son premier EP Egregious Defilement le 21 novembre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records au format vinyle. Tracklist :

1. The Festering Depths [8:22]
2. Beckoning of the Moss Ridden Tomb [5:07]
3. Fields of Flayed Skin [7:15]

»
(Lien direct)
SACRIFICE (Thrash Metal, Japon) va rééditer son dernier album Tears le 19 décembre sur Relics from the Crypt, division de Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Never Land Never Again
2. Breaking The Silence Of The Night
3. Your Soul
4. Broken Heroes
5. Time Slips Through In Front Of Your Eyes
6. Do I Fight For God
7. Hardest Life
8. Down To You

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Malum in Se le 31 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Offertorium [2:17]
2. Draco Nequissime [5:05]
3. Djævulen [4:56]
4. Vox Diaboli [2:18]
5. Angel of Violence [3:18]1
6. Truth is Truth, Beyond the God [Celestial Bloodshed cover] [4:16]

»
(Lien direct)
DARVAZA (Black Metal, Italie/Norvège) sortira son nouvel album We are Him le 5 décembre via Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Holy Blood
2. A Last Prayer In Gethsemane
3. Chaos.Fire.Devotion
4. Lazarus
5. Blood Of No-One
6. Slaying Heaven
7. Darvaza

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE CURSE (Blackened Death Metal) offre son premier long-format Verminous Contempt
1. Most Vile
2. In The Shadow Of Hate
3. Procession Of Dead
4. Umbrage Earned
5. Of Fornication And Malice
6. Nocturnal Cruelty
7. Callous Abomination
8. Amidst The Devastation
9. Reigning In Ruin
10. Oderint Dum Metuant

»
(Lien direct)
MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie le 26 janvier de son nouvel opus.
9 Octobre 2025

