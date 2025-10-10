»

DEAD HEAT (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album intitulé Process Of Elimination. Disponible via Metal Blade Records, celui-ci s'illustre aujourd'hui abec le clip vidéo de "The Order" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Perpetual Punishment

02. Annihilation Nation

03. Hidebound

04. The Order

05. Enemy

06. Seventh Gate

07. DH Stomp

08. Solace Denied

09. By My Will

10. Process of Elimination

11. Hatred Bestowed



