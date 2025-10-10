chargement...

Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Sepulchral Lacer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Unfailing Fall ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Violator
 Violator - Unholy Retribution (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Arnwolf		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Chimères (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Fire Upon Your ... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Shrimpaler
 Shrimpaler - Already Doomed... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Gawthrop
 Gawthrop - Kuboa (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner - Conflict Stat... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dying Remains
 Dying Remains - Merciless S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Grave Hex
 Grave Hex - Vermian Death (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Décryptal
 Décryptal - Simulacre (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 10 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2025 Dead Heat
»
(Lien direct)
DEAD HEAT (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album intitulé Process Of Elimination. Disponible via Metal Blade Records, celui-ci s'illustre aujourd'hui abec le clip vidéo de "The Order" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Perpetual Punishment
02. Annihilation Nation
03. Hidebound
04. The Order
05. Enemy
06. Seventh Gate
07. DH Stomp
08. Solace Denied
09. By My Will
10. Process of Elimination
11. Hatred Bestowed
Thrasho AxGxB
10 Octobre 2025

