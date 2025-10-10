Les news du 10 Octobre 2025
Les news du 10 Octobre 2025 Dead Heat
|DEAD HEAT (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album intitulé Process Of Elimination. Disponible via Metal Blade Records, celui-ci s'illustre aujourd'hui abec le clip vidéo de "The Order" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Perpetual Punishment
02. Annihilation Nation
03. Hidebound
04. The Order
05. Enemy
06. Seventh Gate
07. DH Stomp
08. Solace Denied
09. By My Will
10. Process of Elimination
11. Hatred Bestowed
