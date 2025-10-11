»

(Lien direct) DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Deliver Us From Fiction" tiré de son nouveau disque Awakening prévu le 21 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Awakening

02. The Flame

03. In Battle to Survive

04. Horrors in an Everlasting Nightmare

05. A Ghost in the Mirror

06. Deliver Us From Fiction

07. Haunting Images From a Past Life

08. Programmed By Fear

09. Winter Moon

10. In Silence

11. The Spirit

12. To Sleep



