Les news du 11 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 11 Octobre 2025 Kostnatění - Katakomba - Fír - Vile Apparition - Deteriorot - Morke - Obvurt - Precious Blood - Norilsk
»
(Lien direct)
KOSTNATĚNÍ (Progressive Extreme Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Křehký bůh (Fragile God)" figurant sur son nouveau disque Přílišnost (Excess) qui sort le 7 novembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Dokonalé křišťálové město (Perfect Crystal City)
2. Křehký bůh (Fragile God)
3. Kostely byly mrakodrapy (Churches Were the Skyscrapers)
4. Zpět ke kmenům (Back to the Tribes)
5. Mrtvola Jupitera (Corpse of Jupiter)
6. Samotář (Loner)
7. Čelist utlačovatele k obrubníku (Jaw of the Oppressor to the Curb)
8. Znal jsem tě (I Knew You)
9. Dále zvenčí (Further from Outside)
10. Přílišnost (Excess)


»
(Lien direct)
KATAKOMBA (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel opus The Second Death chez Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. Aquelarre
2. Atropos
3. To Sow Dragons Teeth
4. Amour Fou / The Second Death
5. Mori in Absentia
6. Asmodea
7. Anhelo
8. Saturn Devouring His Son / Vomitorium

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band FÍR (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Pays-Bas) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Het sinistere oog le 31 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Een koude fluistering [5:57]
2. Eeuwige nacht op de horizon [5:53]
3. Poort achter het ontaarde woud [5:51]
4. Wapen van elementaire duisternis [7:44]
5. Bloedroven [5:10]

»
(Lien direct)
VILE APPARITION (Death Metal, Australie) a sorti son nouvel album Malignity sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Siphoning Life
2. Bloodletting
3. White Room Torture
4. A Canvas Of Corpses
5. Broken Minds
6. Pulverised Dreams
7. The Essence of Malignity
8. Castrated Gods
9. Thriving On Disease
10. Emulsifying Fleshpress
11. Decapitation Rites

»
(Lien direct)
DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Deliver Us From Fiction" tiré de son nouveau disque Awakening prévu le 21 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Awakening
02. The Flame
03. In Battle to Survive
04. Horrors in an Everlasting Nightmare
05. A Ghost in the Mirror
06. Deliver Us From Fiction
07. Haunting Images From a Past Life
08. Programmed By Fear
09. Winter Moon
10. In Silence
11. The Spirit
12. To Sleep

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-person band MORKE (Melodic Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus To Carry On via True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Sublymed Respair
2. Falling Leaves
3. Ashes of Feudalism
4. Myne Owne Hertis Rote
5. Coup d'oeil
6. Viola Odorata
7. Crystalline Firmament
8. Wisterian Arbor
9. To Carry On

»
(Lien direct)
OBVURT (Technical Death Metal, Québec) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Patience" issu de son nouvel album An Alternate Dimension paru en août dernier sur Brutal Mind.

»
(Lien direct)
PRECIOUS BLOOD (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une " lyric video" pour son nouveau single "El Muerte" extrait de son premier long-format False Prophets à venir le 29 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1) False Prophets
2) Bludgeoned & Charred
3) Footsteps of Babylon
4) Shadow of the Cross
5) Cemetery Burn
6) Old Man Abaddon
7) El Muerte
8) Whore’s Grave

»
(Lien direct)
NORILSK (Doom/Death/Post-Metal, Canada) sortira son album live Gigantes Mortui - MMXIV-MMXXIV le 7 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Horizon
2. Potsdam Glo
3. Ghosts of Loss
4. Le puits de l’oubli
5. La liberté aux ailes brisées
6. No Sacred Ground

Les deux premiers titres sont déjà en écoute sur leur Bandcamp.
Thrasho Keyser + Lestat
11 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
