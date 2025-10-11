KOSTNATĚNÍ (Progressive Extreme Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Křehký bůh (Fragile God)" figurant sur son nouveau disque Přílišnost (Excess) qui sort le 7 novembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Dokonalé křišťálové město (Perfect Crystal City)
2. Křehký bůh (Fragile God)
3. Kostely byly mrakodrapy (Churches Were the Skyscrapers)
4. Zpět ke kmenům (Back to the Tribes)
5. Mrtvola Jupitera (Corpse of Jupiter)
6. Samotář (Loner)
7. Čelist utlačovatele k obrubníku (Jaw of the Oppressor to the Curb)
8. Znal jsem tě (I Knew You)
9. Dále zvenčí (Further from Outside)
10. Přílišnost (Excess)
DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Deliver Us From Fiction" tiré de son nouveau disque Awakening prévu le 21 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Awakening
02. The Flame
03. In Battle to Survive
04. Horrors in an Everlasting Nightmare
05. A Ghost in the Mirror
06. Deliver Us From Fiction
07. Haunting Images From a Past Life
08. Programmed By Fear
09. Winter Moon
10. In Silence
11. The Spirit
12. To Sleep
PRECIOUS BLOOD (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une " lyric video" pour son nouveau single "El Muerte" extrait de son premier long-format False Prophets à venir le 29 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1) False Prophets
2) Bludgeoned & Charred
3) Footsteps of Babylon
4) Shadow of the Cross
5) Cemetery Burn
6) Old Man Abaddon
7) El Muerte
8) Whore’s Grave
