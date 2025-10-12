Les news du 12 Octobre 2025
News
Les news du 12 Octobre 2025 Gorupted
|GORUPTED (Brutal Death Metal / Goregrind, Île-de-France) vient de sortir un split avec FxHxB (FINAL HEARTBEAT) (Goregrind / Hardcore, Allemagne) en écoute sur Bandcamp.
Les versions CDr par Inhuman Homicide Rec et cassette par GSP Underground Label seront bientôt disponibles.
