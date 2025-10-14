chargement...

Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Sepulchral Lacer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Unfailing Fall ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Violator
 Violator - Unholy Retribution (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Arnwolf		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Chimères (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Fire Upon Your ... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Shrimpaler
 Shrimpaler - Already Doomed... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Gawthrop
 Gawthrop - Kuboa (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner - Conflict Stat... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dying Remains
 Dying Remains - Merciless S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Grave Hex
 Grave Hex - Vermian Death (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 14 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2025 Infrahumano - Serpent God - Ergot - Waldgeflüster - Not Fragile - Orgg
»
(Lien direct)
INFRAHUMANO (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Battalion of Darkness" tiré de son nouvel album Depths of Suffering qui sort le 31 octobre via Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :

1. Across the Void
2. Thrown into the Fire
3. Battalion of Darkness
4. Baptized in Acid
5. Reduced to Fermented Pulp
6. Forced Self Cannibalism
7. Global Degradation
8. The Last Breath
9. Shades of Cruelty

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENT GOD (Death/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Denial sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. denial
2. beneath
3. repent
4. revelation
5. alive
6. sermon
7. oblivion
8. keyhole
9. void

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ERGOT (Black Metal/Ambient, Italie) sortira chez ATMF son nouveau disque Decade dix ans après son premier. Tracklist :

1. Notte Senza Fine
2. Quel Sogno che Incombe
3. Tutto Niente Nessuno
4. 11 11
5. Alterego 666
6. Omni
7. Riflesso di Mille Realtà

»
(Lien direct)
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Krähenpsalme" issu de son nouveau double-opus Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II prévu le 7 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklists :

Knochengesänge I
1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)
2. Bamberg, 20. Juni
3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt
4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos
5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)
6. Knochengesang
7. The Parting Glass

Knochengesänge II
1. Das Klagelied der Krähen
2. Frankfurt, 19. März
3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)
4. Crusade in the dark
5. In Lethes Fluten
6. Singing of Bones
7. The Parting Glass

»
(Lien direct)
NOT FRAGILE (Speed/Power, Allemagne) va rééditer le 19 décembre son EP Who Dares Wins (1988) sur Relics From the Crypt (Dying Victims Productions) ainsi que son album One Way to Glory (1992).

»
(Lien direct)
ORGG (Black Metal, Italie/Autriche) vient de publier son nouveau single "Colossus" extrait de son nouvel album Indomita à venir courant janvier 2026. Les thématiques du groupes sont centrées sur front alpin de la Première Guerre Mondiale.
Thrasho Keyser
14 Octobre 2025

