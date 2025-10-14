INFRAHUMANO (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Battalion of Darkness" tiré de son nouvel album Depths of Suffering qui sort le 31 octobre via Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :
1. Across the Void
2. Thrown into the Fire
3. Battalion of Darkness
4. Baptized in Acid
5. Reduced to Fermented Pulp
6. Forced Self Cannibalism
7. Global Degradation
8. The Last Breath
9. Shades of Cruelty
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Krähenpsalme" issu de son nouveau double-opus Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II prévu le 7 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklists :
Knochengesänge I
1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)
2. Bamberg, 20. Juni
3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt
4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos
5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)
6. Knochengesang
7. The Parting Glass
Knochengesänge II
1. Das Klagelied der Krähen
2. Frankfurt, 19. März
3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)
4. Crusade in the dark
5. In Lethes Fluten
6. Singing of Bones
7. The Parting Glass
ORGG (Black Metal, Italie/Autriche) vient de publier son nouveau single "Colossus" extrait de son nouvel album Indomita à venir courant janvier 2026. Les thématiques du groupes sont centrées sur front alpin de la Première Guerre Mondiale.
