SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Metal Old-School, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel Ep intitulé Terrified prévu pour le 21 novembre via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Ashes Of The Innocent

2. Fleshtorn Future

3. Terrified

4. Chained To Oblivion



<a href="https://slaughterday666.bandcamp.com/album/terrified">Terrified de Slaughterday</a>

» (Lien direct) PHANTOM CORPORATION (Death Metal/Crust, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Time And Tide le décembre en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Frantic Disruption

2. Dead Of Night

3. Crushed

4. Krokodil

5. Pound Of Flesh

6. To The Hilt

7. Time And Tide

8. Sorcerer

9. For All The Wrong Reasons

10. Crisis

11. Western Apocalypse





» (Lien direct) INFRAHUMANO (Death Metal, Espagne) a posté le morceau "Battalion of Darkness" tiré de son nouvel album Depths of Suffering qui sort le 31 octobre via Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :



1. Across the Void

2. Thrown into the Fire

3. Battalion of Darkness

4. Baptized in Acid

5. Reduced to Fermented Pulp

6. Forced Self Cannibalism

7. Global Degradation

8. The Last Breath

9. Shades of Cruelty





» (Lien direct) SERPENT GOD (Death/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Denial sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



1. denial

2. beneath

3. repent

4. revelation

5. alive

6. sermon

7. oblivion

8. keyhole

9. void



<a href="https://serpentgod.bandcamp.com/album/denial">Denial de Serpent God</a>

» (Lien direct) ERGOT (Black Metal/Ambient, Italie) sortira chez ATMF son nouveau disque Decade dix ans après son premier. Tracklist :



1. Notte Senza Fine

2. Quel Sogno che Incombe

3. Tutto Niente Nessuno

4. 11 11

5. Alterego 666

6. Omni

7. Riflesso di Mille Realtà



<a href="https://atmfsssdtp.bandcamp.com/album/decade">Decade de Ergot</a>

» (Lien direct) WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Krähenpsalme" issu de son nouveau double-opus Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II prévu le 7 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklists :



Knochengesänge I

1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)

2. Bamberg, 20. Juni

3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt

4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos

5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)

6. Knochengesang

7. The Parting Glass



Knochengesänge II

1. Das Klagelied der Krähen

2. Frankfurt, 19. März

3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)

4. Crusade in the dark

5. In Lethes Fluten

6. Singing of Bones

7. The Parting Glass





» (Lien direct) NOT FRAGILE (Speed/Power, Allemagne) va rééditer le 19 décembre son EP Who Dares Wins (1988) sur Relics From the Crypt (Dying Victims Productions) ainsi que son album One Way to Glory (1992).





» (Lien direct) ORGG (Black Metal, Italie/Autriche) vient de publier son nouveau single "Colossus" extrait de son nouvel album Indomita à venir courant janvier 2026. Les thématiques du groupes sont centrées sur front alpin de la Première Guerre Mondiale.





