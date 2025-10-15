|
Les news du 15 Octobre 2025
|MORTUARY (Death Metal, France) a réenregistré Agony in Red (2003) avec son ancien batteur Dirk Verbeuren et de nombreux invités. Il s'agit d'une version digipak 13 titres avec 2 bonus et une nouvelle pochette. Sortie le 22 octobre chez Adipocere Records.
|
|»
|LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Reincarnation Of A Witch" issu de son nouvel opus The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy qui sort le 14 novembre sur Wolves of Hades. Tracklist :
1. The Fires of Seduction
2. Forest of Hallucinations
3. Hategate (The Dream-Master's Realm)
4. Reincarnation of a Witch
5. Angelic Vortex
6. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part I - Moondance
7. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm
8. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall
9. A Brute Angel's Sorrow
|
|»
|THAUMATURGY (Blackened Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album Pestilential Hymns en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie le 20 octobre chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Neuroticism Triumphant
2. The Oncologist's Hymn
3. The Shadow Approaches
4. Plague Ritual
5. Awaken Ares
6. Entropic Hegemony
7. An Ignominious End
8. Forced March
|
|»
|Le one-man band LIMINAL SPIRIT (Cinematic Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format Unwell le 31 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Admittance
2. Unwell
3. Visiting Day
4. EOLC
5. A Better Place
|
|»
|Le one-man band NERVOUS (Avant-garde Black/Death, Pologne) propose une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Heavy is the Head that Wears an Imaginary Crown" tiré de son premier full-length Acquiescence paru en début d'année via Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|Le one-man band STORMING (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, USA) a posté le morceau "Starfire" extrait de son premier longue-durée Celestial Clear Moonlit prévu le 14 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cleaved by Heaven [10:30]
2. Starfire [11:30]
3. A Life-Absorbing Path [2:26]
4. Over Horizons [11:40]
5. From the Heart of Breath [8:19]
|
|»
|HARDMIND (Metallic Hardcore, Rennes) viennent de sortir l'EP Negative Thoughts, disponible sur toutes les plateformes dont Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Protect What's Mine 03:13
2. Through Your Flesh 04:09
3. Fallen Soul 02:01
4. The Call Of The Voïd 01:53
5. Negative Thoughts 02:46
6. Hands Of Steel 02:28
|
|»
|SEDNA (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Sila Nuna le 21 novembre via Dusktone. Tracklist :
1 Niruaq
2 Torngarsuk
3 (Qimmuktuq I)
4 Amarok (feat. Giò from P4)
5 (Qimmukruq II)
6 Tulugaq
7 (Qimmuktuq III)
8 Arnajuinnaq
9 (Qimmuktuq IV)
10 SednA (feat. Shoco from P4 and Agnese Alteri)
|
|»
|KHEPRA (Symphonic Death/Folk, Turquie) a signé avec Theogonia Records pour la sortie le 12 décembre de son nouvel album Anatomy Of Sin le 21 décembre.
|
|»
|PROTOCOL F40.1 (Blackened Death Metal, Lituanie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Fatalritual sur Warhorn Records. Tracklist :
1. Fatum Militare
2. R.B.M.K.
3. Fatalritual
4. Flagellant
5. #101
6. Lavonakt (Axioma metamorphosis)
|
|»
|ORACULUM (Death Metal, Chili) fera son retour le 9 janvier prochain avec un premier album intitulé Hybris Divina. Celui-ci sera disponible via Invictus Productions. En attendant un premier extrait, en voici l'illustration.
|
|»
|SUNN O))) (Drone, USA) vient de signer sur Sub Pop Records et en a profité pour sortir par la même occasion un nouveau single intitulé Eternity’s Pillars b/w Raise the Chalice & Reverential. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Eternity's Pillars
02. Raise The Chalice
03. Reverential
|
|
