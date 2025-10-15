»

(Lien direct) LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Reincarnation Of A Witch" issu de son nouvel opus The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy qui sort le 14 novembre sur Wolves of Hades. Tracklist :



1. The Fires of Seduction

2. Forest of Hallucinations

3. Hategate (The Dream-Master's Realm)

4. Reincarnation of a Witch

5. Angelic Vortex

6. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part I - Moondance

7. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm

8. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall

9. A Brute Angel's Sorrow



