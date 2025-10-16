»

(Lien direct) VOID OF SLEEP (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) sort demain son nouveau disque The Abyss into Which We All Have to Stare via Aural Music. Tracklist :



1. Dark Gift

2. Omens From Nothingness

3. Misfortune Teller

4. Lullaby of Woe

5. From An Unborn Mother

6. Phantoms of Nihil

7. Of A Demon In My View



