Les news du 16 Octobre 2025
News
Les news du 16 Octobre 2025 Evoken - Scorching Tomb - Void of Sleep - Immortal Fate - Abysmal Descent - Gorleben - Armoured Knight - Necronemesis - Gangrenesia - Penthos - Harmozel - Burning Death
|C'est demain sur Profound Lore Records que sort le nouvel album d'EVOKEN (Death / Doom Atmosphérique, USA) intitulé Mendacium. Le voici en intégralité :
01. Matins
02. Lauds
03. Prime
04. Terce
05. Sext
06. None
07. Vesper
08. Compline
|»
|Découvrez dès à présent sur ce lien le premier longue-durée de SCORCHING TOMB (Death Metal/Hardcore, Québec), Ossuary, prévu le 24 octobre chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Stalagmite Impalement
2. Skullcrush (feat. Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg)
3. Diminished to Ashes
4. Sanctum of Bones (Ossuary)
5. Sentenced to Rot
6. Feel the Blade feat. Primal Horde
7. Bloodlust Sacrifice
8. Expired Existence
|»
|VOID OF SLEEP (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) sort demain son nouveau disque The Abyss into Which We All Have to Stare via Aural Music. Tracklist :
1. Dark Gift
2. Omens From Nothingness
3. Misfortune Teller
4. Lullaby of Woe
5. From An Unborn Mother
6. Phantoms of Nihil
7. Of A Demon In My View
|»
|IMMORTAL FATE (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sur Xtreem Music son unique album Beautiful enregistré en 1993 mais paru seulement en 2000. Tracklist :
01. Healer
02. Sliding Panels
03. Greed
04. Love Battery
05. Outro
06. Intro - Voodoo
07. Shadows
08. Yesterday
09. Aside
10. Pompei
|»
|ABYSMAL DESCENT (Death Metal, Belgique) propose en écoute ici le morceau "Labyrinth of Distress" extrait de son premier long-format Dismal Thoughts à venir le 31 octobre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Discordant Calls
02. Labyrinth of Distress
03. Death Rope
04. Dismal Thoughts
05. Obscured Visions
06. Fragmented Soul
07. Abyss of Despair
08. Imaginal Horror
|»
|GORLEBEN (Doom/Death/Hardcore, Allemagne) vient de publier son nouvel opus Menetekel via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Countdown [12:58]
2. Sarkophag [11:26]
3. Erg [9:20]
4. Menetekel [9:48]
|»
|ARMOURED KNIGHT (Heavy/Speed, Chili) offre son premier full-length The Quest for the Sacred Melody en écoute intégrale à cette adresse à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wielders of Dark Wisdom
2. Age of Speeches
3. Endless Light
4. Forgotten Grace
5. Run From Here
6. Oath of the Sacred Melody
7. Behind the Mask
8. Guardians of the Stargates
|»
|NECRONEMESIS (Death Metal, Porto Rico) et GANGRENESIA (Brutal Slam Death, Porto Rico) vont sortir un mini-split intitulé Putrid Sanctity le 24 octobre chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Necronemesis - Seed
2. Necronemesis - Depths
3. Gangrenesia - Strangled By An Umbilical Cord
4. Gangrenesia - Gargling Womb Infested Puss And Maggots
|»
|PENTHOS (Black Metal, Grèce) a sorti son nouvel album Erevos via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nekyia
2. Dancing Dead
3. Bloodstained Path
4. Όλεθρος (Olethros)
5. Thanatos
6. Charon
7. Lady in Black (Witch II)
8. Echoes of the Sanatorium
9. Forlorn Voyage
|»
|Le one-man band HARMOZEL (Doom/Heavy, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Songs of the Hungry Ghosts en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1) Burning
2) Know Thyself
3) A Hero's Journey
4) The Fall Of Pistis Sophia
5) Tara Of The Liberating Knives
6) Thich Quang Duc
7) The Screams Of Dying Children
8) Jets Of Blood Coiling Up The Muddy Needle
|»
|BURNING DEATH (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 5 décembre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Genocidal Litany
2. Vengeance of the Inferno
3. Death is Salvation
4. Cold Bite of Steel
5. Severed
6. Lusting for Death
7. Revel in Violence
8. Final Sacrament
