398 visiteurs
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Entretien avec AVULSED
 Entretien avec AVULSED - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Sepulchral Lacer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Unfailing Fall ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Violator
 Violator - Unholy Retribution (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Arnwolf		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Chimères (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Fire Upon Your ... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Shrimpaler
 Shrimpaler - Already Doomed... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Gawthrop
 Gawthrop - Kuboa (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 17 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025 Enthroned - Funeral Vomit - Primordial Rites - Dysylumn - Kiss - My Darkest Hate - Hyperion - Enemynside - Soulgrind - Deogen - Abbinormal - Nemorous - Impermanence - Season of the Dead - Pest
»
(Lien direct)
ENTHRONED (Black Metal, Belgique) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ashspawn prévu pour le 5 décembre via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Altars of Doom", deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Upheaval of Necromancy à venir le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Intro (The Disentombment)
02. Upheaval of Necromancy
03. Sulphuric Regurgitation
04. Hematophagia
05. Interlude (Mortuary Ecstasy)
06. Winds of Exhumation
07. Altars of Doom
08. Cryptic Miasma Stench
09. Rancid Insorcism
10. Outro (Effluvia of the Mass Grave)

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMORDIAL RITES (Death Metal, Mexique) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Contemplation Scriptures & the Swallowing Void le 14 novembre via Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Dismal Is the Eternal (It Is the Key, It Is the Gate)
3. Immolation Oath to Chaos and Demise
4. Forlorn Fathomless Vortices
5. The Calamitous Void (After the Gates of Yoth)

»
(Lien direct)
DYSYLUMN (Progressive Black/Death, Lyon) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Abstraction sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Abstraction I
2. Abstraction II
3. Abstraction III
4. Abstraction IV
5. Abstraction V

»
(Lien direct)
Ace Frehley, célèbre guitariste de KISS (Hard Rock, USA), est décédé la nuit dernière à l'âge de 74 ans. RIP Spaceman...

»
(Lien direct)
MY DARKEST HATE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "When The Abyss Opens" figurant sur son nouveau disque Rust And Bones à paraître le 7 novembre via Massacre Records. Tracklist :

01. Rust
02. Vengeance My Brother
03. Deceiver
04. Sinister Warfare
05. He Who Never Sleeps
06. Flammenland
07. King of Slaves
08. From Ruins I Rise
09. When the Abyss Opens
10. Our Legion, Our Pride

»
(Lien direct)
HYPERION (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Cybergenesis le 15 janvier chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Deafening
2. Rewire, Rebuild
3. Yet We Still Fight
4. The Shackles of Chronitus
5. Blood Over Chrome
6. Grain of Sand
7. Rhizome Rider
8. The Whole of Time

»
(Lien direct)
ENEMYNSIDE (Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Carnal Betrayal" extrait de son nouvel EP In The Shadows Of Unrest à venir le 14 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. In The Shadows of Unrest
2. Concrete Jungle
3. Carnal Betrayal
4. Desolation

»
(Lien direct)
SOULGRIND (Gothic/Black Metal, Finlande) sortira prochainement son nouveau disque Ad Pulchram Mortem via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Jylhä Metsämies
02. Origins of The Serpent
03. In The Circus of Tuonela
04. Dark Water Wide
05. Black Prediction´s Bite
06. Tears of The Earth
07. Weight of The Old Sins
08. Ikiliekki
09. Dance Of The White Wolf
10. A Whispered Curse Upon The Gale
11. As Narrow Fjord Descends
12. Into The Shadows of Devotion

»
(Lien direct)
DEOGEN (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Desolation Bestowed" tiré de son nouvel album The Graves and Ghosts of Yore qui sort le 14 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pernicious Prayer
2. By Torchlight
3. Desolation Bestowed
4. Nightfall Premonition
5. Of Abominations To Come
6. Clawing Into Sphere And Sun
7. Cataclysm And Deluge
8. Spectral Winds Rise
9. Echoes Of Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
ABBINORMAL (Death/Grind, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Italia’s Gore Talent le 5 décembre sur Ad Noctem Records. Tracklist :

1. Inverted Karma
2. Third Man Syndrome
3. Violencia
4. Boomer
5. The Invisible Overpopulation
6. Hippopotamus
7. Acid/Disease
8. Web Scum
9. Less Than Zero
10. Goat Save The Dirt
11. Stop!
12. Rotting Blues
13. The Lonely Funeral

»
(Lien direct)
NEMOROUS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée What Remains When Hope Has Failed le 21 novembre sur Bindrune Records. Tracklist :

1) The Wyrm at World's End
2) This Rotten Bough
3) Sky Avalanche
4) Quiescence
5) Bereft Part 2
6) What Remains When Hope Has Failed

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERMANENCE (Techinical Black/Death, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier full-length Anicca chez Satanath Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sorrodise
3. From Mirage to Lust
4. Apocalypse
5. Spiritual War
6. Fugitive
7. Ascension Through Defiance
8. Crumbling


»
(Lien direct)
SEASON OF THE DEAD (All-Star Death Metal, USA/Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Voodoo Ritual" issu de son premier long-format Zombie Chronicles Vol. 1 prévu le 14 novembre sur Time To Kill Records.

Line-up :

John McEntee (Incantation) – Vocals
Fiore Stravino (Fulci) – Vocals
Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog) – Bass
Chuck Sherwood (Incantation) – Bass
Giacomo Anselmi (Goblin Legacy) – Guitars
Titta Tani (ex Goblin, ex Necrophagia) – Drums

Tracklist :

1. Necromancy | Titta Tani: drums, keyboards / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar / Andrea Gianangeli: percussions
2. Then We'll Rise | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
3. Voodoo Ritual | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
4. Events Of Flesh | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
5. Open The Gates | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
6. The Other Side | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
7. Burning Moon Sickness | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
8. Bloodfreak | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar

»
(Lien direct)
PEST (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Eternal Nightmares en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :

1. A Lullaby To...
2. Eternal Nightmare
3. Dr. Crow
4. Light Fades
5. Winds of Death
6. Running in Rage
7. Nights Embrace
8. The Gates
9. Eternal Choir
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
17 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
