Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
News
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025 Enthroned - Funeral Vomit - Primordial Rites - Dysylumn - Kiss - My Darkest Hate - Hyperion - Enemynside - Soulgrind - Deogen - Abbinormal - Nemorous - Impermanence - Season of the Dead - Pest
|ENTHRONED (Black Metal, Belgique) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ashspawn prévu pour le 5 décembre via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Altars of Doom", deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Upheaval of Necromancy à venir le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intro (The Disentombment)
02. Upheaval of Necromancy
03. Sulphuric Regurgitation
04. Hematophagia
05. Interlude (Mortuary Ecstasy)
06. Winds of Exhumation
07. Altars of Doom
08. Cryptic Miasma Stench
09. Rancid Insorcism
10. Outro (Effluvia of the Mass Grave)
|PRIMORDIAL RITES (Death Metal, Mexique) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Contemplation Scriptures & the Swallowing Void le 14 novembre via Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Dismal Is the Eternal (It Is the Key, It Is the Gate)
3. Immolation Oath to Chaos and Demise
4. Forlorn Fathomless Vortices
5. The Calamitous Void (After the Gates of Yoth)
|DYSYLUMN (Progressive Black/Death, Lyon) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Abstraction sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Abstraction I
2. Abstraction II
3. Abstraction III
4. Abstraction IV
5. Abstraction V
|Ace Frehley, célèbre guitariste de KISS (Hard Rock, USA), est décédé la nuit dernière à l'âge de 74 ans. RIP Spaceman...
|MY DARKEST HATE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "When The Abyss Opens" figurant sur son nouveau disque Rust And Bones à paraître le 7 novembre via Massacre Records. Tracklist :
01. Rust
02. Vengeance My Brother
03. Deceiver
04. Sinister Warfare
05. He Who Never Sleeps
06. Flammenland
07. King of Slaves
08. From Ruins I Rise
09. When the Abyss Opens
10. Our Legion, Our Pride
|HYPERION (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Cybergenesis le 15 janvier chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. Deafening
2. Rewire, Rebuild
3. Yet We Still Fight
4. The Shackles of Chronitus
5. Blood Over Chrome
6. Grain of Sand
7. Rhizome Rider
8. The Whole of Time
|ENEMYNSIDE (Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Carnal Betrayal" extrait de son nouvel EP In The Shadows Of Unrest à venir le 14 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. In The Shadows of Unrest
2. Concrete Jungle
3. Carnal Betrayal
4. Desolation
|SOULGRIND (Gothic/Black Metal, Finlande) sortira prochainement son nouveau disque Ad Pulchram Mortem via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Jylhä Metsämies
02. Origins of The Serpent
03. In The Circus of Tuonela
04. Dark Water Wide
05. Black Prediction´s Bite
06. Tears of The Earth
07. Weight of The Old Sins
08. Ikiliekki
09. Dance Of The White Wolf
10. A Whispered Curse Upon The Gale
11. As Narrow Fjord Descends
12. Into The Shadows of Devotion
|DEOGEN (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Desolation Bestowed" tiré de son nouvel album The Graves and Ghosts of Yore qui sort le 14 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pernicious Prayer
2. By Torchlight
3. Desolation Bestowed
4. Nightfall Premonition
5. Of Abominations To Come
6. Clawing Into Sphere And Sun
7. Cataclysm And Deluge
8. Spectral Winds Rise
9. Echoes Of Eternity
|ABBINORMAL (Death/Grind, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Italia’s Gore Talent le 5 décembre sur Ad Noctem Records. Tracklist :
1. Inverted Karma
2. Third Man Syndrome
3. Violencia
4. Boomer
5. The Invisible Overpopulation
6. Hippopotamus
7. Acid/Disease
8. Web Scum
9. Less Than Zero
10. Goat Save The Dirt
11. Stop!
12. Rotting Blues
13. The Lonely Funeral
|NEMOROUS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée What Remains When Hope Has Failed le 21 novembre sur Bindrune Records. Tracklist :
1) The Wyrm at World's End
2) This Rotten Bough
3) Sky Avalanche
4) Quiescence
5) Bereft Part 2
6) What Remains When Hope Has Failed
|IMPERMANENCE (Techinical Black/Death, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier full-length Anicca chez Satanath Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Sorrodise
3. From Mirage to Lust
4. Apocalypse
5. Spiritual War
6. Fugitive
7. Ascension Through Defiance
8. Crumbling
|SEASON OF THE DEAD (All-Star Death Metal, USA/Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Voodoo Ritual" issu de son premier long-format Zombie Chronicles Vol. 1 prévu le 14 novembre sur Time To Kill Records.
Line-up :
John McEntee (Incantation) – Vocals
Fiore Stravino (Fulci) – Vocals
Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog) – Bass
Chuck Sherwood (Incantation) – Bass
Giacomo Anselmi (Goblin Legacy) – Guitars
Titta Tani (ex Goblin, ex Necrophagia) – Drums
Tracklist :
1. Necromancy | Titta Tani: drums, keyboards / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar / Andrea Gianangeli: percussions
2. Then We'll Rise | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
3. Voodoo Ritual | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
4. Events Of Flesh | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
5. Open The Gates | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
6. The Other Side | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
7. Burning Moon Sickness | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
8. Bloodfreak | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
|PEST (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Eternal Nightmares en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :
1. A Lullaby To...
2. Eternal Nightmare
3. Dr. Crow
4. Light Fades
5. Winds of Death
6. Running in Rage
7. Nights Embrace
8. The Gates
9. Eternal Choir
