(Lien direct) SOULGRIND (Gothic/Black Metal, Finlande) sortira prochainement son nouveau disque Ad Pulchram Mortem via Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. Jylhä Metsämies

02. Origins of The Serpent

03. In The Circus of Tuonela

04. Dark Water Wide

05. Black Prediction´s Bite

06. Tears of The Earth

07. Weight of The Old Sins

08. Ikiliekki

09. Dance Of The White Wolf

10. A Whispered Curse Upon The Gale

11. As Narrow Fjord Descends

12. Into The Shadows of Devotion



<a href="https://soulgrind.bandcamp.com/track/tears-of-the-earth">Tears of the Earth de Soulgrind</a>