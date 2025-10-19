Les news du 19 Octobre 2025
Embraced By Darkness - The Ominous Circle - Burned in Effigy - An Abstract Illusion - InnerSphere - Imperial Domain - Kaksonen - Krushor
|EMBRACED BY DARKNESS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Darkness Awaits" extrait de son premier long-format Ex Inferis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
01. Tenebrae
02. Black Mass
03. Enlightened by the Flames
04. Death March
05. Darkness Awaits
06. Black Flames of Blasphemy
07. Diabolis
08. Lord of Darkness
09. Messenger of Satan
10. Gospel of Deception
11. Punishment in Hell
12. Mortuus
|
|»
|THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Death/Black, Portugal) a publié le morceau "Through Tunnels Ablaze" figurant sur son nouveau disque Cloven Tongues of Fire à paraître le 28 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Thus Beckons the Abyss [0:59]
2. Lowest Immanations [8:14]
3. Through Tunnels Ablaze [7:54]
4. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur [1:37]
5. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between [7:18]
6. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing [6:30]
7. Utterance of the Formless [9:50]
|
|»
|BURNED IN EFFIGY (Neoclassical Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Racking" issu de son nouvel opus Tyrannus Aeternum qui sort le 31 octobreen indépendant. Tracklist :
1) Befouled Benefaction
2) Retribution
3) Masquerade
4) Procession
5) Wage of Exile
6) Sacrificial Seance
7) Monstrosity Reborn
8) Gallows Hymn
9) The Racking
10) Crown Crusher
11) Citadel
|
|»
|AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a sorti son nouvel album The Sleeping City sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Blackmurmur
2. No Dreams Beyond Empty Horizons
3. Like A Geyser Ever Erupting
4. Frost Flower
5. Emmett
6. Silverfields
7. The Sleeping City
|
|»
|INNERSPHERE (Melodic Death/Thrash, République Tchèque) a mis en ligne son nouveau single Abyss of the Flame" tiré de son prochain disque prévu l'année prochaine.
|
|»
|IMPERIAL DOMAIN (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Retribution" et extrait de son nouvel opus Portentum à venir le 14 novembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01 History Repeating
02 The Die Is Cast
03 The Legacy
04 New World Order
05 Fragment Of A Dream
06 Portentum
07 Retribution
08 Into Oblivion
|
|»
|KAKSONEN (Thrash/Sludge, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Valo-olento via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Vastavoimat
02. Kaikki maailman paha
03. Perisyntinen
04. Nälkämaa
05. Kaikki maailman kauneus
06. Kauas pois
07. Ikuinen
08. Manaaja
|
|»
|KRUSHOR (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Taste of Hatred le 9 janvier 2026 sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Shockwave
02. Vortex
03. Rise Above
04. Taste of Hatred
|
