Metharoma
 Metharoma - Pipe Dreams (Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Sepulchral Lacer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Unfailing Fall ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Violator
 Violator - Unholy Retribution (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Arnwolf		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Chimères (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Fire Upon Your ... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   

Les news du 19 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 19 Octobre 2025 Embraced By Darkness - The Ominous Circle - Burned in Effigy - An Abstract Illusion - InnerSphere - Imperial Domain - Kaksonen - Krushor
»
(Lien direct)
EMBRACED BY DARKNESS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Darkness Awaits" extrait de son premier long-format Ex Inferis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

01. Tenebrae
02. Black Mass
03. Enlightened by the Flames
04. Death March
05. Darkness Awaits
06. Black Flames of Blasphemy
07. Diabolis
08. Lord of Darkness
09. Messenger of Satan
10. Gospel of Deception
11. Punishment in Hell
12. Mortuus

»
(Lien direct)
THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Death/Black, Portugal) a publié le morceau "Through Tunnels Ablaze" figurant sur son nouveau disque Cloven Tongues of Fire à paraître le 28 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thus Beckons the Abyss [0:59]
2. Lowest Immanations [8:14]
3. Through Tunnels Ablaze [7:54]
4. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur [1:37]
5. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between [7:18]
6. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing [6:30]
7. Utterance of the Formless [9:50]

»
(Lien direct)
BURNED IN EFFIGY (Neoclassical Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Racking" issu de son nouvel opus Tyrannus Aeternum qui sort le 31 octobreen indépendant. Tracklist :

1) Befouled Benefaction
2) Retribution
3) Masquerade
4) Procession
5) Wage of Exile
6) Sacrificial Seance
7) Monstrosity Reborn
8) Gallows Hymn
9) The Racking
10) Crown Crusher
11) Citadel

»
(Lien direct)
AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a sorti son nouvel album The Sleeping City sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Blackmurmur
2. No Dreams Beyond Empty Horizons
3. Like A Geyser Ever Erupting
4. Frost Flower
5. Emmett
6. Silverfields
7. The Sleeping City

»
(Lien direct)
INNERSPHERE (Melodic Death/Thrash, République Tchèque) a mis en ligne son nouveau single Abyss of the Flame" tiré de son prochain disque prévu l'année prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERIAL DOMAIN (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Retribution" et extrait de son nouvel opus Portentum à venir le 14 novembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01 History Repeating
02 The Die Is Cast
03 The Legacy
04 New World Order
05 Fragment Of A Dream
06 Portentum
07 Retribution
08 Into Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
KAKSONEN (Thrash/Sludge, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Valo-olento via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Vastavoimat
02. Kaikki maailman paha
03. Perisyntinen
04. Nälkämaa
05. Kaikki maailman kauneus
06. Kauas pois
07. Ikuinen
08. Manaaja

»
(Lien direct)
KRUSHOR (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Taste of Hatred le 9 janvier 2026 sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Shockwave
02. Vortex
03. Rise Above
04. Taste of Hatred
Thrasho Keyser
19 Octobre 2025

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Heraldic Blaze
 Heraldic Blaze
Monument of Will
2025 - Purity Through Fire		   
Brozerz
 Brozerz
Démo II Nous Deux (Démo)
2025 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Embraced By Darkness
 Embraced By Darkness
Black Metal - 2013 - Pays-Bas		   
The Ominous Circle
 The Ominous Circle
2014 - Portugal		   
Heraldic Blaze
Monument of Will
Lire la chronique
Brozerz
Démo II Nous Deux (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
La Cité Séraphine
Lire la chronique
Metharoma
Pipe Dreams (Through The Al...
Lire la chronique
Proscription
Desolate Divine
Lire la chronique
Wintereve
Birth of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Dead Heat
Process Of Elimination
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Vespéral
Nuits Blanches
Lire la chronique
Horror Within
Soul Awakening
Lire la chronique
Azelsglare
Autumn Passes as the Winds ...
Lire la chronique
Douve
Sol
Lire la chronique
Interview d'HORROR WITHIN pour l'album "Soul Awakening"
Lire l'interview
Entretien avec AVULSED
Lire le podcast
Vile Apparition
Malignity
Lire la chronique
Hasswald
...Der Waldgang (EP)
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Animal Mother
Lire la chronique
Morke
To Carry On
Lire la chronique
Naufraage
Les déferlantes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nero Kane
For the Love, the Death and...
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre
...The Piercing Winds Of Mo...
Lire la chronique
Unbirth
Asomatous Bersmirchment
Lire la chronique
Aragon
Aragon
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Electric Wizard
Lire la chronique
Monster Kill Tour 2025
Dehumanizing Itatrain Worsh...
Lire le live report
Deftones
Private Music
Lire la chronique
Hedonist
Sepulchral Lacerations (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Vígljós
Tome II: Ignis Sacer
Lire la chronique
Jerry Cantrell
I Want Blood
Lire la chronique
Dome Runner
Apocalypse.Pulse.Worship. (EP)
Lire la chronique