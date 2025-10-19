»

(Lien direct) THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Death/Black, Portugal) a publié le morceau "Through Tunnels Ablaze" figurant sur son nouveau disque Cloven Tongues of Fire à paraître le 28 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Thus Beckons the Abyss [0:59]

2. Lowest Immanations [8:14]

3. Through Tunnels Ablaze [7:54]

4. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur [1:37]

5. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between [7:18]

6. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing [6:30]

7. Utterance of the Formless [9:50]



