(Lien direct) DEADWOOD (Deathcore, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Tales of Massacre" figurant sur son nouvel EP Rituals of a Dying Light qui sort le 6 janvier via Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :



1. Tales of Massacre

2. Heretic

3. Thirst for Blood

4. Whispers of Death

5. Echoes of the Fallen



