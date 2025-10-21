Les news du 21 Octobre 2025
|»
|VOIDCEREMONY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Abditum qui sortira le 14 novembre via 20 Buck Spin. "Failure Of Ancient Wisdoms" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|BLUT AUS NORD (Lovecraftian Black Metal avant-gardiste, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ethereal Horizons qui sortira le 28 novembre via Debemur Morti. "The Ordeal" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|TENEBRO (Death Metal) (Death Metal, Italie) offre en écoute le titre "Impiccata" issu de son nouvel album Una Lama D’Argento à venir le 12 décembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Inferno
2. L’angelo Caduto Tra Le Luci Del Teatro
3. Impiccata
4. Sangue Sui Muri
5. Lo Specchio… Omicida.
6. Il Corpo Come Spartito
7. Piume Rosse
8. Appare ala Bambola, Poi La Lama
9. Larve Affamate
10. Nel Sonno Della Veggente
11. Jennifer
|
|»
|Le one-man band ELSINORE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier EP The Vengeful Ghost / Tombstone Hex le 5 décembre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. The Vengeful Ghost
2. Tombstone Hex
|
|»
|NORILSK (Doom/Death/Post-Rock, Québec) a partagé le morceau "Ghosts of Loss" extrait de son live rehearsal Gigantes Mortui - MMXIV-MMXXIV dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 novembre chez Hypnotic Dirge Records. Tracklist :
Beyond the Horizon
Potsdam Glo
Ghosts of Loss
Le puits de l’oubli
La liberté aux ailes brisées
No Sacred Ground
|
|»
|DEADWOOD (Deathcore, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Tales of Massacre" figurant sur son nouvel EP Rituals of a Dying Light qui sort le 6 janvier via Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :
1. Tales of Massacre
2. Heretic
3. Thirst for Blood
4. Whispers of Death
5. Echoes of the Fallen
|
|»
|KAAMOS WARRIORS (Pagan Black Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Nightless Night" tiré de son nouveau disque à paraître l'année prochaine sur Inverse Records.
|
|»
|SWARM CHAIN (Doom/Death, Italie) sortira son ouvel opus Cernunnos le 28 novembre chez Underground Symphony.
|
|»
|VALLETTA (Black 'n Roll, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Spitting the Word" qui clôt son nouvel EP Bitter Lucid Truth prévu le 24 octobre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
1. Blood and Jesus
2. Cold Death
3. Aggressor
4. Doing Well
5. Spitting the Word
|
|»
|Le one-man band OPHIDIAN MEMORY (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cenotaph" extrait de son nouvel album Seraphim à venir le 7 novembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Charred Chasm of the Meadow
02. Resurrected Primordials
03. Conceiving Dreams to Quell Our Ruin
04. Bleeding Darkness Bound by Fire
05. You:I:Us
06. Cenotaph (feat. Jacob Dieffenbach)
07. Syzygy
|
|»
|OLDE OUTLIER (Melodic Black/Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format From Shallow Lives to Shallow Graves le 19 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Revellers [7:54]
2. The Pounding of Hooves [10:55]
3. Swept [8:05]
4. All Is Bright [7:50]
|
