chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
590 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Vio-Lence
 Vio-Lence - Oppressing The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Metharoma
 Metharoma - Pipe Dreams (Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Sepulchral Lacer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Unfailing Fall ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Violator
 Violator - Unholy Retribution (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Arnwolf		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 21 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 21 Octobre 2025 VoidCeremony - Blut Aus Nord - Tenebro - Elsinore - Norilsk - Deadwood - Kaamos Warriors - Swarm Chain - Valletta - Ophidian Memory - Olde Outlier
»
(Lien direct)
VOIDCEREMONY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Abditum qui sortira le 14 novembre via 20 Buck Spin. "Failure Of Ancient Wisdoms" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
BLUT AUS NORD (Lovecraftian Black Metal avant-gardiste, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ethereal Horizons qui sortira le 28 novembre via Debemur Morti. "The Ordeal" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
TENEBRO (Death Metal) (Death Metal, Italie) offre en écoute le titre "Impiccata" issu de son nouvel album Una Lama D’Argento à venir le 12 décembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Inferno
2. L’angelo Caduto Tra Le Luci Del Teatro
3. Impiccata
4. Sangue Sui Muri
5. Lo Specchio… Omicida.
6. Il Corpo Come Spartito
7. Piume Rosse
8. Appare ala Bambola, Poi La Lama
9. Larve Affamate
10. Nel Sonno Della Veggente
11. Jennifer

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ELSINORE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier EP The Vengeful Ghost / Tombstone Hex le 5 décembre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. The Vengeful Ghost
2. Tombstone Hex

»
(Lien direct)
NORILSK (Doom/Death/Post-Rock, Québec) a partagé le morceau "Ghosts of Loss" extrait de son live rehearsal Gigantes Mortui - MMXIV-MMXXIV dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 novembre chez Hypnotic Dirge Records. Tracklist :

Beyond the Horizon
Potsdam Glo
Ghosts of Loss
Le puits de l’oubli
La liberté aux ailes brisées
No Sacred Ground

»
(Lien direct)
DEADWOOD (Deathcore, Québec) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Tales of Massacre" figurant sur son nouvel EP Rituals of a Dying Light qui sort le 6 janvier via Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :

1. Tales of Massacre
2. Heretic
3. Thirst for Blood
4. Whispers of Death
5. Echoes of the Fallen

»
(Lien direct)
KAAMOS WARRIORS (Pagan Black Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Nightless Night" tiré de son nouveau disque à paraître l'année prochaine sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SWARM CHAIN (Doom/Death, Italie) sortira son ouvel opus Cernunnos le 28 novembre chez Underground Symphony.

»
(Lien direct)
VALLETTA (Black 'n Roll, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Spitting the Word" qui clôt son nouvel EP Bitter Lucid Truth prévu le 24 octobre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Jesus
2. Cold Death
3. Aggressor
4. Doing Well
5. Spitting the Word

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band OPHIDIAN MEMORY (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cenotaph" extrait de son nouvel album Seraphim à venir le 7 novembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Charred Chasm of the Meadow
02. Resurrected Primordials
03. Conceiving Dreams to Quell Our Ruin
04. Bleeding Darkness Bound by Fire
05. You:I:Us
06. Cenotaph (feat. Jacob Dieffenbach)
07. Syzygy

»
(Lien direct)
OLDE OUTLIER (Melodic Black/Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format From Shallow Lives to Shallow Graves le 19 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Revellers [7:54]
2. The Pounding of Hooves [10:55]
3. Swept [8:05]
4. All Is Bright [7:50]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ungoliath
 Ungoliath
Shadows of the Eclipse
2025 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord
Lovecraftian Black Metal avant-gardiste - 1994 - France		   
Norilsk
 Norilsk
2012 - Canada		   
Tenebro
 Tenebro
Death Metal - 2000 - Italie		   
VoidCeremony
 VoidCeremony
Death Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Ungoliath
Shadows of the Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Vio-Lence
Oppressing The Masses
Lire la chronique
Baest
Colossal
Lire la chronique
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
Gravekvlt + Zöldïer Noïz
Lire le live report
Entretien avec DEVANGELIC
Lire le podcast
Heraldic Blaze
Monument of Will
Lire la chronique
Brozerz
Démo II Nous Deux (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
La Cité Séraphine
Lire la chronique
Metharoma
Pipe Dreams (Through The Al...
Lire la chronique
Proscription
Desolate Divine
Lire la chronique
Wintereve
Birth of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Dead Heat
Process Of Elimination
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Vespéral
Nuits Blanches
Lire la chronique
Horror Within
Soul Awakening
Lire la chronique
Azelsglare
Autumn Passes as the Winds ...
Lire la chronique
Douve
Sol
Lire la chronique
Interview d'HORROR WITHIN pour l'album "Soul Awakening"
Lire l'interview
Entretien avec AVULSED
Lire le podcast
Vile Apparition
Malignity
Lire la chronique
Hasswald
...Der Waldgang (EP)
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Animal Mother
Lire la chronique
Morke
To Carry On
Lire la chronique
Naufraage
Les déferlantes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nero Kane
For the Love, the Death and...
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre
...The Piercing Winds Of Mo...
Lire la chronique
Unbirth
Asomatous Bersmirchment
Lire la chronique
Aragon
Aragon
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Electric Wizard
Lire la chronique
Monster Kill Tour 2025
Dehumanizing Itatrain Worsh...
Lire le live report