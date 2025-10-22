chargement...

Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vio-Lence
 Vio-Lence - Oppressing The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Metharoma
 Metharoma - Pipe Dreams (Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Sepulchral Lacer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Unfailing Fall ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Violator
 Violator - Unholy Retribution (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Arnwolf		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 22 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2025 Hagzissa
»
(Lien direct)
HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira le 19 décembre prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions un nouveau EP intitulé Revelry Of A Maltreated Jade. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Der Schwarze Teich (Introduction)
02. A Single Feather Coiling
03. Kingly Daughters Of The Alder-Wisp
04. Sic Transit (Gloria Mundi) / ...Coda
Thrasho AxGxB
22 Octobre 2025

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Godflesh
 Godflesh
Selfless
1994 - Earache Records / Columbia Records		   
Rå

2025 - Musical Excrements		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hagzissa
 Hagzissa
2016 - Autriche		   
Godflesh
Selfless
Lire la chronique

Lire la chronique
Ungoliath
Shadows of the Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Vio-Lence
Oppressing The Masses
Lire la chronique
Baest
Colossal
Lire la chronique
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
Gravekvlt + Zöldïer Noïz
Lire le live report
Entretien avec DEVANGELIC
Lire le podcast
Heraldic Blaze
Monument of Will
Lire la chronique
Brozerz
Démo II Nous Deux (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
La Cité Séraphine
Lire la chronique
Metharoma
Pipe Dreams (Through The Al...
Lire la chronique
Proscription
Desolate Divine
Lire la chronique
Wintereve
Birth of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Dead Heat
Process Of Elimination
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Vespéral
Nuits Blanches
Lire la chronique
Horror Within
Soul Awakening
Lire la chronique
Azelsglare
Autumn Passes as the Winds ...
Lire la chronique
Douve
Sol
Lire la chronique
Interview d'HORROR WITHIN pour l'album "Soul Awakening"
Lire l'interview
Entretien avec AVULSED
Lire le podcast
Vile Apparition
Malignity
Lire la chronique
Hasswald
...Der Waldgang (EP)
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Animal Mother
Lire la chronique
Morke
To Carry On
Lire la chronique
Naufraage
Les déferlantes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nero Kane
For the Love, the Death and...
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre
...The Piercing Winds Of Mo...
Lire la chronique
Unbirth
Asomatous Bersmirchment
Lire la chronique
Aragon
Aragon
Lire la chronique