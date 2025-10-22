»

(Lien direct) HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira le 19 décembre prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions un nouveau EP intitulé Revelry Of A Maltreated Jade. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Der Schwarze Teich (Introduction)

02. A Single Feather Coiling

03. Kingly Daughters Of The Alder-Wisp

04. Sic Transit (Gloria Mundi) / ...Coda



