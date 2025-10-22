Les news du 22 Octobre 2025
Les news du 22 Octobre 2025 Hagzissa
|HAGZISSA (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira le 19 décembre prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions un nouveau EP intitulé Revelry Of A Maltreated Jade. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Der Schwarze Teich (Introduction)
02. A Single Feather Coiling
03. Kingly Daughters Of The Alder-Wisp
04. Sic Transit (Gloria Mundi) / ...Coda
|
