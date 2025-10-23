Les news du 23 Octobre 2025 News Les news du 23 Octobre 2025 Deteriorot - Malefic Throne - Rotgut - Skulld - Pedestal for Leviathan - Azketem » (Lien direct) DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Awakening via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Awakening

02. The Flame

03. In Battle to Survive

04. Horrors in an Everlasting Nightmare

05. A Ghost in the Mirror

06. Deliver Us From Fiction

07. Haunting Images From a Past Life

08. Programmed By Fear

09. Winter Moon

10. In Silence

11. The Spirit

12. To Sleep



<a href="https://deteriorot.bandcamp.com/album/awakening">Awakening de Deteriorot</a>

» (Lien direct) MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Conquering Darkness le 28 novembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Blasphémait Desecration

2. The Voice of my Ghost

3. Athirst for Dissonance

4. Born of Plague

5. Divine Tragedy

6. Carnage of the Forgotten

7. When our Shadows Align

8. Forged in Stone

» (Lien direct) ROTGUT (Speed/Crossover/Crust, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Bonemelter" extrait de son nouvel EP 24 Oz Cantrip paru en juin dernier en indépendant.





» (Lien direct) SKULLD (Death/Punk/Hardcore, Italie) a signé avec Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Abyss Calls To Abyss. Plus d'infos prochainement.

» (Lien direct) PEDESTAL FOR LEVIATHAN (Symphonic Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Enter: Vampyric Manifestation le 12 décembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Chalice Bleeds Intoxicant

2. Summoning Sickness

3. Lycanthropichrist

4. Sanctity of Retribution

5. Purgatory Displacement

6. Karmic Recollection Mirror

7. Snow Covered Monolith

8. Warlock Blacksmith

9. Siphoning of the Liege (Bonus Track)

10. Beast Rune (Bonus Track)

11. Nightshade Familiar (Bonus Track)



<a href="https://personal-records.bandcamp.com/album/enter-vampyric-manifestation-bonus-track-edition">Enter: Vampyric Manifestation (Bonus Track Edition) de PEDESTAL FOR LEVIATHAN</a>

» (Lien direct) AZKETEM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Amid le 12 décembre via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :



1. Erected To Commemorate

2. End It All

3. Nights Adrift

4. T-O-I-F-T-G

5. By Light

6. Riven Astray





