DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Awakening via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Awakening
02. The Flame
03. In Battle to Survive
04. Horrors in an Everlasting Nightmare
05. A Ghost in the Mirror
06. Deliver Us From Fiction
07. Haunting Images From a Past Life
08. Programmed By Fear
09. Winter Moon
10. In Silence
11. The Spirit
12. To Sleep
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Raziel
Par xworthlessx
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Raimondakis
Par Krokodil
Par Arnwolf
Par Bras Cassé