Inner Light
 Inner Light - NOVA (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Debilitated
 Debilitated - As The Vine's... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Carn
 Carn - Colors With Your Fle... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vio-Lence
 Vio-Lence - Oppressing The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Metharoma
 Metharoma - Pipe Dreams (Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 24 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 24 Octobre 2025 Putrevore - Ingested
»
(Lien direct)
PUTREVORE (Death Metal) sortira son cinquième album intitulé Unending Rotting Cycle le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Morbid Procession" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. No Mourning The Grace
02. Morbid Procession
03. Subterranean Paths To The Temples
04. Beneath These Graves
05. Mortal Ways Of The Flesh
06. Unending Rotting Cycle
07. They Worship Disarray
08. Cult Of The Tentacle
09. The Cradle Replaced By The Grave

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le clip vidéo de "Nefarious Tongues", nouveau single d'INGESTED (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) paru sur Metal Blade Records :
24 Octobre 2025
24 Octobre 2025

