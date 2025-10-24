»

(Lien direct) PUTREVORE (Death Metal) sortira son cinquième album intitulé Unending Rotting Cycle le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Morbid Procession" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. No Mourning The Grace

02. Morbid Procession

03. Subterranean Paths To The Temples

04. Beneath These Graves

05. Mortal Ways Of The Flesh

06. Unending Rotting Cycle

07. They Worship Disarray

08. Cult Of The Tentacle

09. The Cradle Replaced By The Grave





<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/unending-rotting-cycle">Unending Rotting Cycle de PUTREVORE</a>