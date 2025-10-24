Les news du 24 Octobre 2025
Les news du 24 Octobre 2025 Putrevore - Ingested
|PUTREVORE (Death Metal) sortira son cinquième album intitulé Unending Rotting Cycle le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Morbid Procession" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. No Mourning The Grace
02. Morbid Procession
03. Subterranean Paths To The Temples
04. Beneath These Graves
05. Mortal Ways Of The Flesh
06. Unending Rotting Cycle
07. They Worship Disarray
08. Cult Of The Tentacle
09. The Cradle Replaced By The Grave
|Découvrez ci-dessous le clip vidéo de "Nefarious Tongues", nouveau single d'INGESTED (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) paru sur Metal Blade Records :
