(Lien direct) OMEGAVORTEX (Black / Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Diabolic Messiah Of The New World Order le 5 décembre prochain sur Third Eye Temple. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dystopian Worldrape" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Dystopian Worldrape

02. Ascension Of Madness

03. Unidentified Evil

04. Feeding Upon Blackness

05. Psychopathic Majesty

06. Limitless Violence

07. Hypnotic Abuse

08. Whirlwinds Of directed Sadism

09. Horrorslaughter

10. World Extermination Agenda



