Les news du 25 Octobre 2025
News
Les news du 25 Octobre 2025
|OMEGAVORTEX (Black / Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Diabolic Messiah Of The New World Order le 5 décembre prochain sur Third Eye Temple. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dystopian Worldrape" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Dystopian Worldrape
02. Ascension Of Madness
03. Unidentified Evil
04. Feeding Upon Blackness
05. Psychopathic Majesty
06. Limitless Violence
07. Hypnotic Abuse
08. Whirlwinds Of directed Sadism
09. Horrorslaughter
10. World Extermination Agenda
|Sorti hier sur Thrash Records et World Eater Records, le nouvel EP de SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) intitulé Transmogrification est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Expelled
02. Metamorphic Wanderer
03. Abhorrent Sculptures
