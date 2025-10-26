»

(Lien direct) VEILBURNER (Black Death Metal Expérimental, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne, via la chaîne de son label Transcending Obscurity Records, le morceau "Matter o' the Most Awful of Martyrs" issu de son nouvel album Longing for Triumph, Reeking of Tragedy qui sortira le 14 novembre prochain.



Tracklist :

1. Longing for Triumph... (07:00)

2. Pestilent Niche (06:19)

3. Rigor & Wraith (05:26)

4. That Which Crypts Howls Grandeur (06:19)

5. Da'ath Ye Shadow Portrait (07:04)

6. Ouroboreal Whorl (06:29)

7. Matter o' the Most Awful of Martyrs (06:00)

8. ...Reeking of Tragedy (07:14)



