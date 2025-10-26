chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
130 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
 Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII - ... (R)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 24 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 24 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Inner Light
 Inner Light - NOVA (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Debilitated
 Debilitated - As The Vine's... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Carn
 Carn - Colors With Your Fle... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vio-Lence
 Vio-Lence - Oppressing The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Metharoma
 Metharoma - Pipe Dreams (Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 26 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 26 Octobre 2025 Aduanten - Garde - Noirsuaire - Funeral Home
»
(Lien direct)
ADUANTEN (Melodic Death Metal avec des membres de Obsequiae, Vex, Panopticon et Horrendous, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Apocryphal Verse sur Nameless Grave Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cerulean Dream". Tracklist :

1. Cerulean Dream
2. Decameron
3. Grace of Departure
4. The Weakening Sovereign
5. The Drowning Tide
6. Sullen Cadence
7. The Corpses of Summer
8. Palace of Ruin


»
(Lien direct)
GARDE (Viking Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier full-length Harbinger of Revenge and War le 28 novembre chez Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :

1. A Gathering of Blood [7:53]
2. Marked by the God [7:39]
3. The Cross of Donar [7:49]
4. Berserkgangr [4:41]
5. Fallen Heroes [9:41]

»
(Lien direct)
NOIRSUAIRE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée The Dragging Poison le 26 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro – Thousand Throats Thousand Spears [3:31]
2. The Trance Of Bedless Bones [4:31]
3. Fogged By The Leaves Of Pestilence [3:40]
4. The Dragging Poison [5:18]
5. Possessed By A Malignant Lust [4:04]
6. Interlude – Withering Veins [1:50]
7. Enshrouded In Rabid Repugnance [3:32]
8. Sworn By Sinister Wisdom [4:41]
9. Noirsuaire [4:37]

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL HOME (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Your Funeral le 16 janvier sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. You Failed My Trust
2. Wall
3. My Kingdom Is Hell
4. Rotten To The Core
5. Depths
6. Sacrificial Goat
7. Your Funeral
8. Graveyard Blues
9. Blood & Sacrifice
Thrasho Keyser
26 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ormagoden
 Ormagoden
Purphoros
2025 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Noirsuaire
 Noirsuaire
2022 - France		   
Ormagoden
Purphoros
Lire la chronique
A Blaze in the Parisian Sky
Dødsforakt + Raumer + porc ...
Lire le live report
Hateful Abandon
Threat
Lire la chronique
Mental Maze
Here Goes Nothing (EP)
Lire la chronique
Phobocosm
Bringer Of Drought
Lire la chronique
Electrocutioner
Harbinger
Lire la chronique
Debilitated
As The Vine's Break The Nec...
Lire la chronique
Angurvadal
Vetr + Blodskald (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Inner Light
NOVA
Lire la chronique
Carn
Colors With Your Flesh (EP)
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Selfless
Lire la chronique

Lire la chronique
Ungoliath
Shadows of the Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Vio-Lence
Oppressing The Masses
Lire la chronique
Baest
Colossal
Lire la chronique
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
Gravekvlt + Zöldïer Noïz
Lire le live report
Entretien avec DEVANGELIC
Lire le podcast
Heraldic Blaze
Monument of Will
Lire la chronique
Brozerz
Démo II Nous Deux (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
La Cité Séraphine
Lire la chronique
Metharoma
Pipe Dreams (Through The Al...
Lire la chronique
Proscription
Desolate Divine
Lire la chronique
Wintereve
Birth of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Dead Heat
Process Of Elimination
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Vespéral
Nuits Blanches
Lire la chronique
Horror Within
Soul Awakening
Lire la chronique
Azelsglare
Autumn Passes as the Winds ...
Lire la chronique
Douve
Sol
Lire la chronique
Interview d'HORROR WITHIN pour l'album "Soul Awakening"
Lire l'interview