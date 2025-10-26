ADUANTEN (Melodic Death Metal avec des membres de Obsequiae, Vex, Panopticon et Horrendous, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Apocryphal Verse sur Nameless Grave Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cerulean Dream". Tracklist :
1. Cerulean Dream
2. Decameron
3. Grace of Departure
4. The Weakening Sovereign
5. The Drowning Tide
6. Sullen Cadence
7. The Corpses of Summer
8. Palace of Ruin
