(Lien direct) NOIRSUAIRE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée The Dragging Poison le 26 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro – Thousand Throats Thousand Spears [3:31]

2. The Trance Of Bedless Bones [4:31]

3. Fogged By The Leaves Of Pestilence [3:40]

4. The Dragging Poison [5:18]

5. Possessed By A Malignant Lust [4:04]

6. Interlude – Withering Veins [1:50]

7. Enshrouded In Rabid Repugnance [3:32]

8. Sworn By Sinister Wisdom [4:41]

9. Noirsuaire [4:37]