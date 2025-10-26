|
Les news du 26 Octobre 2025
Les news du 26 Octobre 2025 ACHERON - Macrowave - Order of the Ebon Hand - VEILBURNER - The Ruins Of Beverast - Martröð - Lychgate - Aduanten - Garde - Noirsuaire - Funeral Home
|ACHERON (Death Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a vu son album culte de 1992, Rites of the Black Mass, récemment réédité sous différents formats (CD, vinyle, cassette...) par Kenyon Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe nous propose un clip pour le titre "Thou Art Lord".
|MACROWAVE (Dark Synth / Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le titre de son clip "Imminent". Il se découvre ici :
|ORDER OF THE EBON HAND (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel LP, XI: Justice, paru ce 22 octobre chez Satanath Records.
Tracklist :
01. Incarnate (01:07)
02. Eryn (08:27)
03. Charybdis (05:49)
04. Glasyalabolas (06:26)
05. Vine (06:55)
06. Gorgon (08:54)
07. Amaymon (06:05)
08. Justice I: The Sword (06:36)
09. Heirs (04:44)
10. Antiriad (06:48)
11. Justice II: The Scale (08:16)
|VEILBURNER (Black Death Metal Expérimental, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne, via la chaîne de son label Transcending Obscurity Records, le morceau "Matter o' the Most Awful of Martyrs" issu de son nouvel album Longing for Triumph, Reeking of Tragedy qui sortira le 14 novembre prochain.
Tracklist :
1. Longing for Triumph... (07:00)
2. Pestilent Niche (06:19)
3. Rigor & Wraith (05:26)
4. That Which Crypts Howls Grandeur (06:19)
5. Da'ath Ye Shadow Portrait (07:04)
6. Ouroboreal Whorl (06:29)
7. Matter o' the Most Awful of Martyrs (06:00)
8. ...Reeking of Tragedy (07:14)
|THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black Doom Metal, Allemagne) offre un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Tempelschlaf qui arrivera le neuf janvier 2026 chez Ván Records. Il s'agit du titre "Alpha Fluids".
Tracklist :
1. Tempelschlaf
2. Day of the Poacher
3. Cathedral of Bleeding Statues
4. Alpha Fluids
5. Babel, You Scarlet Queen!
6. Last Theatre of the Sea
7. The Carrion Cocoon
|MARTRÖÐ (Black Metal, International) propose à l'écoute "Sköpunin", un extrait de son album Draumsýnir eldsins à paraître le 12 décembre chez Debemur Morti Productions.
Tracklist :
1. Sköpunin
2. Líkaminn
3. Tíminn
4. Dauðinn
|LYCHGATE (Doom Black Metal Expérimental) vient de publier un nouveau titre, "Hive of Parasites", annonciateur d'un album à paraître chez Debemur Morti Productions le 19/12 et qui s'appellera Precipice.
Tracklist :
1. Introduction - The Sleeper Awakes (02:32)
2. Mausoleum of Steel (04:41)
3. Renunciation (05:01)
4. The Meeting of Orion and Scorpio (04:31)
5. Hive of Parasites (09:58)
6. Death's Twilight Kingdom (07:21)
7. Terror Silence (04:07)
8. Anagnorisis (06:35)
9. Pangaea (03:01)
|ADUANTEN (Melodic Death Metal avec des membres de Obsequiae, Vex, Panopticon et Horrendous, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Apocryphal Verse sur Nameless Grave Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cerulean Dream". Tracklist :
1. Cerulean Dream
2. Decameron
3. Grace of Departure
4. The Weakening Sovereign
5. The Drowning Tide
6. Sullen Cadence
7. The Corpses of Summer
8. Palace of Ruin
|GARDE (Viking Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier full-length Harbinger of Revenge and War le 28 novembre chez Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :
1. A Gathering of Blood [7:53]
2. Marked by the God [7:39]
3. The Cross of Donar [7:49]
4. Berserkgangr [4:41]
5. Fallen Heroes [9:41]
|NOIRSUAIRE (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier longue-durée The Dragging Poison le 26 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro – Thousand Throats Thousand Spears [3:31]
2. The Trance Of Bedless Bones [4:31]
3. Fogged By The Leaves Of Pestilence [3:40]
4. The Dragging Poison [5:18]
5. Possessed By A Malignant Lust [4:04]
6. Interlude – Withering Veins [1:50]
7. Enshrouded In Rabid Repugnance [3:32]
8. Sworn By Sinister Wisdom [4:41]
9. Noirsuaire [4:37]
|FUNERAL HOME (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Your Funeral le 16 janvier sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. You Failed My Trust
2. Wall
3. My Kingdom Is Hell
4. Rotten To The Core
5. Depths
6. Sacrificial Goat
7. Your Funeral
8. Graveyard Blues
9. Blood & Sacrifice
