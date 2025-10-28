ILDVERDEN (Pagan Black Metal, Ukraine) met à disposition via la chaîne Youtube de son label Satanath Records la totalité de son cinquième album Thou Not Shalt sorti le 25 octobre.
Tracklist :
01. Intro (01:14)
02. Sullen Enchantment (06:59)
03. Countless of Them (05:34)
04. Scorching Wilderness (05:21)
05. Sewn Shut (04:26)
06. Down to the Hole (06:04)
07. The Keeper of Silence (04:59)
08. Above the Stars (06:09)
09. The Storm Is Coming (04:49)
10. Outro (01:27)
11. Fucking Hell (Part II) (04:15)
POST MORTEM (Thrash Speed Metal, Argentine) propose l'intégralité de son premier album Toxic Species sur sa chaîne Youtube. Le disque est sorti en indépendant le 26 octobre dernier.
Tracklist :
1. The Thousand Floods (02:34)
2. Red Light (04:47)
3. Contribution of the War (02:55)
4. The Murderer (03:22)
5. Toxic Species (04:40)
6. Life Fast or Die (04:18)
7. Traitor and Cowardly (03:58)
8. Post Mortem (04:46)
9. Final Round (03:53)
ARAPHEL (Black Metal, Italie) offre son premier long-format The Endchanter en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 31 octobre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Endchanter [7:28]
2. Old Comet Transition [6:02]
3. Elysian Fields Ablaze [6:10]
4. Scentless Epoch [4:32]
5. A Meaning Quest - The Smile of Sisyphus [5:04]
6. Tempus Edax Rerum [2:38]
7. The Song of Araphel [6:24]
Par Jean-Clint
