ILDVERDEN (Pagan Black Metal, Ukraine) met à disposition via la chaîne Youtube de son label Satanath Records la totalité de son cinquième album Thou Not Shalt sorti le 25 octobre.



Tracklist :

01. Intro (01:14)

02. Sullen Enchantment (06:59)

03. Countless of Them (05:34)

04. Scorching Wilderness (05:21)

05. Sewn Shut (04:26)

06. Down to the Hole (06:04)

07. The Keeper of Silence (04:59)

08. Above the Stars (06:09)

09. The Storm Is Coming (04:49)

10. Outro (01:27)

11. Fucking Hell (Part II) (04:15)





» (Lien direct) POST MORTEM (Thrash Speed Metal, Argentine) propose l'intégralité de son premier album Toxic Species sur sa chaîne Youtube. Le disque est sorti en indépendant le 26 octobre dernier.



Tracklist :

1. The Thousand Floods (02:34)

2. Red Light (04:47)

3. Contribution of the War (02:55)

4. The Murderer (03:22)

5. Toxic Species (04:40)

6. Life Fast or Die (04:18)

7. Traitor and Cowardly (03:58)

8. Post Mortem (04:46)

9. Final Round (03:53)





» (Lien direct) SOULFLY (Nu Thrash Metal, Brésil) a publié un clip officiel pour le titre "No Pain = No Power" extrait de l'album Chama, paru le 24 octobre chez Nuclear Blast Records.





» (Lien direct) SUN OF THE DYING (Doom/Death, Espagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Of Absence" extrait de son nouvel opus A Throne of Ashes à venir le 21 novembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :



1. Martyrs [9:08]

2. Black Birds Beneath Your Sky [5:01]

3. With Wings Aflame [5:09]

4. The Greatest of Winters [7:03]

5. House of Asterion [7:22]

6. Of Absence [7:44]





» (Lien direct) ARAPHEL (Black Metal, Italie) offre son premier long-format The Endchanter en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 31 octobre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Endchanter [7:28]

2. Old Comet Transition [6:02]

3. Elysian Fields Ablaze [6:10]

4. Scentless Epoch [4:32]

5. A Meaning Quest - The Smile of Sisyphus [5:04]

6. Tempus Edax Rerum [2:38]

7. The Song of Araphel [6:24]





» (Lien direct) POKUTA (Black Metal, Pologne) propose son premier album Metanoia en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 octobre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :



01. Mortal Coil

02. Eternal Illusion

03. Immoral

04. Metanoia

05. Desire

06. The Chosen One





