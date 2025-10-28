chargement...

Les news du 8 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Scapulimancy (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
A Blaze in the Parisian Sky
 A Blaze in the Parisian Sky... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
 Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII - ... (R)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 24 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 24 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Inner Light
 Inner Light - NOVA (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Debilitated
 Debilitated - As The Vine's... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Carn
 Carn - Colors With Your Fle... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vio-Lence
 Vio-Lence - Oppressing The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Metharoma
 Metharoma - Pipe Dreams (Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vile Apparition
 Vile Apparition - Malignity (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Private Music (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 28 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2025 Outlaw - Nine Treasures - Girlc*ck - The Halo Effect - Vertebra - EQUILIBRIUM - Ildverden - Post Mortem - - Sun of the Dying - Araphel - Pokuta
»
(Lien direct)
OUTLAW (Black Metal, Brésil) dévoile la totalité de son nouvel album Opus Mortis, à paraître le 31 octobre chez AOP Records.

Tracklist :
1. Blaze of Dissolution (05:08)
2. Through the Infinite Darkness (05:23)
3. The Crimson Rose (06:14)
4. A Million Midnights (05:24)
5. Those Who Breathe Fire (06:51)
6. A Subtle Intimation (06:52)
7. Ruins of Existence (06:35)

»
(Lien direct)
NINE TREASURES (Folk Metal, Chine) propose l'Official Lyric Video de son titre "Seeking The Absolute" issu de l'album Seeking the Absolute, sorti le 24 octobre chez Metal Blade Records.

Tracklist :
1. Until Now (04:56)
2. Indecision (04:47)
3. Yellow-Black Storm (01:35)
4. Steel Falcon (05:04)
5. Real Dream (05:10)
6. The Ultimate Evolution (05:36)
7. Just like You (03:05)
8. Lonely Old Horse (04:04)
9. Seeking the Absolute (05:39)

»
(Lien direct)
GIRLC*CK (Goregrind, Canada) nous fait plaisir en offrant un jour avant sa sortie officielle l'intégralité de son premier album, Hot Trans Summer, qui sortira en indépendant.

Tracklist :
01. Thongs & Dongs (00:49)
02. Hot Trans Summer (02:28)
03. Clocked by Cis-Whores, Passing with Surfer Douchebags (01:43)
04. Queens with Weens (00:36)
05. Wear That Bikini with Pride and Rock That Bulge, Girl! (01:11)
06. Use My Deadname One More Time and I'll Ram My Girlcock in Your Safe Space (01:22)
07. Transbian Titties and Tucked Willies (00:34)
08. TERF-Tears Martini on the Beach (with a Splash of Estradiol) (01:32)
09. Cum-Filled Tuck Tape (02:26)
10. Dolls with Balls (00:40)
11. Surprise 'em with the T-Girl Dick After the 5th Date (02:15)
12. Post-Op Pussy Chaser (02:16)

»
(Lien direct)
THE HALO EFFECT (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) est de retour puisque le 21 novembre prochain paraîtra l'EP We Are Shadows composé de cinq reprises. Le disque sera disponible chez Nuclear Blast Records et, en attendant, voici le titre "Dance With The Devil".

Tracklist :
1. How the Gods Kill (Danzig cover) (05:31)
2. If You Were Here (Kent cover) (03:59)
3. I Wanna Be Somebody (W.A.S.P. cover) (05:32)
4. Dance with the Devil (Phenomena cover) (04:26)
5. Shoreline (Broder Daniel cover)

»
(Lien direct)
VERTEBRA (Death Metal, Brésil), qui a sorti son premier album The Same le 29 juillet chez Xtreem Music alors que l'existence du groupe remonte à 1994, nous propose enfin l'Official Lyric-Video du titre éponyme.

Tracklist :
01. Oblivion
02. Behavior in the Eyes
03. Humanity
04. Behind the World
05. Overcoming the Void
06. 10.000 and One Nights
07. The Same
08. Architecture of Perspective
09. 95 Eyes
10. Fanatic and Picturesque
11. Blessed are the Forgetful
12. Humanity *
(*) CD bonus taken from Demo '95

»
(Lien direct)
EQUILIBRIUM (Folk Metal, Allemagne) nous revient avec le clip "Borrowed Waters", extrait de l'album Equinox sorti ce jour chez Nuclear Blast Records.

Tracklist :
01. Earth Tongue (03:13)
02. Awakening (03:48)
03. Legends (04:49)
04. Archivist (01:58)
05. Gnosis (04:35)
06. Bloodwood (04:37)
07. I'll Be Thunder (03:20)
08. Anderswelt (04:08)
09. One Hundred Hands (04:05)
10. Borrowed Waters (04:16)
11. Rituals of Sun and Moon (00:36)
12. Nexus (04:07)
13. Tides of Time (01:19)

»
(Lien direct)
ILDVERDEN (Pagan Black Metal, Ukraine) met à disposition via la chaîne Youtube de son label Satanath Records la totalité de son cinquième album Thou Not Shalt sorti le 25 octobre.

Tracklist :
01. Intro (01:14)
02. Sullen Enchantment (06:59)
03. Countless of Them (05:34)
04. Scorching Wilderness (05:21)
05. Sewn Shut (04:26)
06. Down to the Hole (06:04)
07. The Keeper of Silence (04:59)
08. Above the Stars (06:09)
09. The Storm Is Coming (04:49)
10. Outro (01:27)
11. Fucking Hell (Part II) (04:15)

»
(Lien direct)
POST MORTEM (Thrash Speed Metal, Argentine) propose l'intégralité de son premier album Toxic Species sur sa chaîne Youtube. Le disque est sorti en indépendant le 26 octobre dernier.

Tracklist :
1. The Thousand Floods (02:34)
2. Red Light (04:47)
3. Contribution of the War (02:55)
4. The Murderer (03:22)
5. Toxic Species (04:40)
6. Life Fast or Die (04:18)
7. Traitor and Cowardly (03:58)
8. Post Mortem (04:46)
9. Final Round (03:53)

»
(Lien direct)
SOULFLY (Nu Thrash Metal, Brésil) a publié un clip officiel pour le titre "No Pain = No Power" extrait de l'album Chama, paru le 24 octobre chez Nuclear Blast Records.


»
(Lien direct)
SUN OF THE DYING (Doom/Death, Espagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Of Absence" extrait de son nouvel opus A Throne of Ashes à venir le 21 novembre chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Martyrs [9:08]
2. Black Birds Beneath Your Sky [5:01]
3. With Wings Aflame [5:09]
4. The Greatest of Winters [7:03]
5. House of Asterion [7:22]
6. Of Absence [7:44]

»
(Lien direct)
ARAPHEL (Black Metal, Italie) offre son premier long-format The Endchanter en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi 31 octobre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Endchanter [7:28]
2. Old Comet Transition [6:02]
3. Elysian Fields Ablaze [6:10]
4. Scentless Epoch [4:32]
5. A Meaning Quest - The Smile of Sisyphus [5:04]
6. Tempus Edax Rerum [2:38]
7. The Song of Araphel [6:24]

»
(Lien direct)
POKUTA (Black Metal, Pologne) propose son premier album Metanoia en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 octobre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Mortal Coil
02. Eternal Illusion
03. Immoral
04. Metanoia
05. Desire
06. The Chosen One
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
28 Octobre 2025

