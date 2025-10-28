»

(Lien direct) GIRLC*CK (Goregrind, Canada) nous fait plaisir en offrant un jour avant sa sortie officielle l'intégralité de son premier album, Hot Trans Summer, qui sortira en indépendant.



Tracklist :

01. Thongs & Dongs (00:49)

02. Hot Trans Summer (02:28)

03. Clocked by Cis-Whores, Passing with Surfer Douchebags (01:43)

04. Queens with Weens (00:36)

05. Wear That Bikini with Pride and Rock That Bulge, Girl! (01:11)

06. Use My Deadname One More Time and I'll Ram My Girlcock in Your Safe Space (01:22)

07. Transbian Titties and Tucked Willies (00:34)

08. TERF-Tears Martini on the Beach (with a Splash of Estradiol) (01:32)

09. Cum-Filled Tuck Tape (02:26)

10. Dolls with Balls (00:40)

11. Surprise 'em with the T-Girl Dick After the 5th Date (02:15)

12. Post-Op Pussy Chaser (02:16)



