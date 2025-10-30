chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
277 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Divided We Fall (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 29 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Høsty		   
A Blaze in the Parisian Sky
 A Blaze in the Parisian Sky... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Limbes
 Limbes - Liernes (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Scapulimancy (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
 Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII - ... (R)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 24 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 24 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Inner Light
 Inner Light - NOVA (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Debilitated
 Debilitated - As The Vine's... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Carn
 Carn - Colors With Your Fle... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Vio-Lence
 Vio-Lence - Oppressing The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Metharoma
 Metharoma - Pipe Dreams (Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 17 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nero Kane
 Nero Kane - For the Love, t... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Naufraage
 Naufraage - Les déferlantes... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horror Within
 Horror Within - Soul Awakening (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 30 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 30 Octobre 2025 Burned in Effigy - Rotten Sound - Hyver - Souillé - Abysmal Descent - Malakhim - Hammerfilosofi - Abominator - Withering Soul - Martröð
»
(Lien direct)
ROTTEN SOUND (Grindcore, Finlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel Ep intitulé Mass Extinction qui sortira le 12 décembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Recycle
2. Ride Of The Future
3. Gone
4. Polarized
5. Brave New World
6. Empty Shells
7. Idealist
8. Mass Extinction

»
(Lien direct)
HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Shaâtaunoâr dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 novembre sur Antiq. Il s'agit d'un album-concept intéractif où l'auditeur est le héros et choisit son parcours. Tracklist :

1. The Forest and the Arrival
2. Shaataunoar
3. Entrance
4. Guards Room
5. Corridor
6. Staircase
7. Hunting Room
8. Tapestry
9. Chamber
10. Wardrobe
11. Attic - Laboratory
12. Teleporter
13. Kitchen
14. Garbage Disposal
15. Cellars
16. Gardens

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SOUILLÉ (Atmospheric/Depressive Black Metal, France) a partagé une vidéo pour le titre "Déluge violacé" issu de son premier longue-durée L'odeur du mépris paru chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSMAL DESCENT (Death Metal, Belgique) a posté son premier long-format Dismal Thoughts, prévu demain via Nuclear Winter Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

01. Discordant Calls
02. Labyrinth of Distress
03. Death Rope
04. Dismal Thoughts
05. Obscured Visions
06. Fragmented Soul
07. Abyss of Despair
08. Imaginal Horror

»
(Lien direct)
MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) propose son nouvel album And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings [7:44]
2. Solar Crucifixion [6:12]
3. A New Temple [5:27]
4. Into Darkness We Depart [5:50]
5. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [5:32]
6. Hearts Ablaze [4:30]
7. The Firmament Submits [8:20]

»
(Lien direct)
HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sort son nouveau disque Signum demain chez Osmose Productions mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. A Dance Above the Abyss [6:31]
2. Falling Monuments [6:16]
3. My Blood is my Voice [6:39]
4. Centuries [4:17]
5. Funeral Veil [6:24]
6. The Destroyer of Worlds [5:32]
7. Meta-morphobic (The Infamous Lord of Shadows) [5:31]
8. Premonitions Long Forgotten [6:40]

»
(Lien direct)
ABOMINATOR (Black/Death, Australie) offre son nouvel opus The Fire Brethren en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Templars Curse
2. Underworld Vociferations
3. Covens for Azmodeus
4. Progenitors of the Insurection of Satan
5. Author of all Calamity
6. Desolation Epoch
7. The Fire Brethren
8. Sulphur from the Heavens

»
(Lien direct)
WITHERING SOUL (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Gallery of the End" extrait de son nouvel album Passage of the Arcane qui sort le 14 novembre sur Liminal Dread Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Attrition Horizon
3. Grievance Eludes the Light
4. The Monolith Embodied
5. Gallery of the End
6. Trajectory
7. Among Covetous Eyes
8. Burden of the Valiant

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Draumsýnir Eldsins, le premier album de MARTRÖÐ (Black Metal, International) sortira le 12 décembre prochain chez Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Sköpunin" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Sköpunin
02. Líkaminn
03. Tíminn
04. Dauðinn
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
30 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner
Protocol Spasm (EP)
2025 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abysmal Descent
 Abysmal Descent
Belgique		   
Martröð
 Martröð
Black Metal - 2014 - International		   
Rotten Sound
 Rotten Sound
Grindcore - 1993 - Finlande		   
Souillé
 Souillé
Post Black Metal Instrumental - 2024 - France		   
Dome Runner
Protocol Spasm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sad
Fullmoon's Bestial Awakening
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
Divided We Fall
Lire la chronique
Sans Roi
Le rêve & la vie
Lire la chronique
Nexion
Sundrung
Lire la chronique
Elder
Liminality / Dream State Re...
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
No Good To Anyone
Lire la chronique
Hedonist
Scapulimancy
Lire la chronique
Revocation
New Gods, New Masters
Lire la chronique
Kold
Det falmede håb
Lire la chronique
Ormagoden
Purphoros
Lire la chronique
A Blaze in the Parisian Sky
Dødsforakt + Raumer + porc ...
Lire le live report
Hateful Abandon
Threat
Lire la chronique
Mental Maze
Here Goes Nothing (EP)
Lire la chronique
Phobocosm
Bringer Of Drought
Lire la chronique
Electrocutioner
Harbinger
Lire la chronique
Debilitated
As The Vine's Break The Nec...
Lire la chronique
Angurvadal
Vetr + Blodskald (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Inner Light
NOVA
Lire la chronique
Carn
Colors With Your Flesh (EP)
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Selfless
Lire la chronique

Lire la chronique
Ungoliath
Shadows of the Eclipse
Lire la chronique
Vio-Lence
Oppressing The Masses
Lire la chronique
Baest
Colossal
Lire la chronique
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
Gravekvlt + Zöldïer Noïz
Lire le live report
Entretien avec DEVANGELIC
Lire le podcast
Heraldic Blaze
Monument of Will
Lire la chronique
Brozerz
Démo II Nous Deux (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Xavier Boscher
La Cité Séraphine
Lire la chronique