Les news du 30 Octobre 2025
Les news du 30 Octobre 2025
|HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Shaâtaunoâr dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 novembre sur Antiq. Il s'agit d'un album-concept intéractif où l'auditeur est le héros et choisit son parcours. Tracklist :
1. The Forest and the Arrival
2. Shaataunoar
3. Entrance
4. Guards Room
5. Corridor
6. Staircase
7. Hunting Room
8. Tapestry
9. Chamber
10. Wardrobe
11. Attic - Laboratory
12. Teleporter
13. Kitchen
14. Garbage Disposal
15. Cellars
16. Gardens
|Le one-man band SOUILLÉ (Atmospheric/Depressive Black Metal, France) a partagé une vidéo pour le titre "Déluge violacé" issu de son premier longue-durée L'odeur du mépris paru chez Wormholedeath.
|ABYSMAL DESCENT (Death Metal, Belgique) a posté son premier long-format Dismal Thoughts, prévu demain via Nuclear Winter Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
01. Discordant Calls
02. Labyrinth of Distress
03. Death Rope
04. Dismal Thoughts
05. Obscured Visions
06. Fragmented Soul
07. Abyss of Despair
08. Imaginal Horror
|MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) propose son nouvel album And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings [7:44]
2. Solar Crucifixion [6:12]
3. A New Temple [5:27]
4. Into Darkness We Depart [5:50]
5. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [5:32]
6. Hearts Ablaze [4:30]
7. The Firmament Submits [8:20]
|HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sort son nouveau disque Signum demain chez Osmose Productions mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. A Dance Above the Abyss [6:31]
2. Falling Monuments [6:16]
3. My Blood is my Voice [6:39]
4. Centuries [4:17]
5. Funeral Veil [6:24]
6. The Destroyer of Worlds [5:32]
7. Meta-morphobic (The Infamous Lord of Shadows) [5:31]
8. Premonitions Long Forgotten [6:40]
|ABOMINATOR (Black/Death, Australie) offre son nouvel opus The Fire Brethren en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. The Templars Curse
2. Underworld Vociferations
3. Covens for Azmodeus
4. Progenitors of the Insurection of Satan
5. Author of all Calamity
6. Desolation Epoch
7. The Fire Brethren
8. Sulphur from the Heavens
|WITHERING SOUL (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Gallery of the End" extrait de son nouvel album Passage of the Arcane qui sort le 14 novembre sur Liminal Dread Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Attrition Horizon
3. Grievance Eludes the Light
4. The Monolith Embodied
5. Gallery of the End
6. Trajectory
7. Among Covetous Eyes
8. Burden of the Valiant
|Intitulé Draumsýnir Eldsins, le premier album de MARTRÖÐ (Black Metal, International) sortira le 12 décembre prochain chez Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Sköpunin" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Sköpunin
02. Líkaminn
03. Tíminn
04. Dauðinn
