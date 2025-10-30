»

(Lien direct) MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) propose son nouvel album And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings [7:44]

2. Solar Crucifixion [6:12]

3. A New Temple [5:27]

4. Into Darkness We Depart [5:50]

5. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [5:32]

6. Hearts Ablaze [4:30]

7. The Firmament Submits [8:20]



