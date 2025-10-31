»

(Lien direct) MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a révélé la tracklist de son album final éponyme prévu le 23 janvier via BLKIIBLK.



01. Tipping Point

02. I Don't Care

03. Hey, God?!

04. Let There Be Shred

05. Puppet Parade

06. Another Bad Day

07. Made to Kill

08. Obey the Call

09. I Am War

10. The Last Note

11. Ride the Lightning (Metallica cover)



