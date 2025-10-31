chargement...

Les news du 31 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 31 Octobre 2025 Megadeth - Lugubrious Garment - Fír - Voorhees - Paganizer - Heteropsy - Burned in Effigy - Sedna
»
(Lien direct)
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a révélé la tracklist de son album final éponyme prévu le 23 janvier via BLKIIBLK.

01. Tipping Point
02. I Don't Care
03. Hey, God?!
04. Let There Be Shred
05. Puppet Parade
06. Another Bad Day
07. Made to Kill
08. Obey the Call
09. I Am War
10. The Last Note
11. Ride the Lightning (Metallica cover)


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band LUGUBRIOUS GARMENT (Black/Death/Grind, Italie), nouveau projet de Gabriele Gramaglia de Cosmic Putrefaction, a sorti sa première démo Demo MMXXV sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Of Vengeful Intransigence
2. Emanations of Impure Deities
3. Eternal Scars and Imperative Backfires

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FÍR (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Pays-Bas) sort aujourd'hui via Amor Fati Productions un nouvel EP baptisé Het sinistere oog. Tracklist :

1. Een koude fluistering [5:57]
2. Eeuwige nacht op de horizon [5:53]
3. Poort achter het ontaarde woud [5:51]
4. Wapen van elementaire duisternis [7:44]
5. Bloedroven [5:10]

»
(Lien direct)
VOORHEES (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album 4 sur Fetzner Death Records et Crypt of Dr. Gore. Tracklist :

1. Voorhees 4
2. The Gore Machine
3. Pazuzu
4. Be(e) My Victim
5. Scream Again
6. A Rotting Feast
7. God Ends Here
8. Slashed from Guts to Throat

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé As Mankind Rots, le nouvel album de PAGANIZER (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 5 février 2026 sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. As Mankind Rots
02. Devoured
03. Aftermath Bleeder
04. Only Maggots
05. Put On Your Gasmask
06. Hollow
07. A Testament To Madness
08. Afterworld
09. The Rotting End
10. One Way To The Grave
11. Vanans Makt

»
(Lien direct)
HETEROPSY (Doom/Death, Japon) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Embalming sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dawning (Intro)
2. Pandemonium Alter
3. The Sodomizer
4. Asphyxia
5. Memento Mori
6. Seventh Damnation
7. Methadone
8. Old Friends

»
(Lien direct)
BURNED IN EFFIGY (Neoclassical/Melodic Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Tyrannus Aeternum en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Befouled Benefaction
2) Retribution
3) Masquerade
4) Procession
5) Wage of Exile
6) Sacrificial Seance
7) Monstrosity Reborn
8) Gallows Hymn
9) The Racking
10) Crown Crusher
11) Citadel

»
(Lien direct)
SEDNA (Post-Black/Sludge, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "SednA" extrait de son nouvel album Sila Nuna à venir le 21 novembre via Dusktone. Tracklist :

1 Niruaq
2 Torngarsuk
3 (Qimmuktuq I)
4 Amarok (feat. Giò from P4)
5 (Qimmukruq II)
6 Tulugaq
7 (Qimmuktuq III)
8 Arnajuinnaq
9 (Qimmuktuq IV)
10 SednA (feat. Shoco from P4 and Agnese Alteri)
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
31 Octobre 2025

