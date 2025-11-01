|
Les news du 1 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 1 Novembre 2025 Macabre - Arallu - Runemagick - Kult of Dead - Stillbirth - UPIÓR - Barren Path - Ancient Malice - Thy Sanatorium - Inferisium - Morte France - Summoning Hellgates - Pedestal for Leviathan - Serpents Oath - Liminal Spirit - Death Yell - DWELLING BELOW - Ershetu - NOTHING NEW IN HEAVEN - Depravity - Muerto - Primitive Man - Gojira - Kreator - Samael
|»
|MACABRE (Grind Death Metal, Etats-Unis) ayant fêté ses quarante ans de carrière cet été sur la scène du festival Wacken, ce dernier a mis en ligne sur sa chaîne officielle trois extraits live de leur passage :
1. Zodiac
2. Night Stalker
3. Vampire of Dusseldorf
|
|»
|ARALLU (Black Death Metal, Israël) a mis en ligne DMoon - From the Ancient World, son neuvième album sorti ce 31 octobre sur le label Satanath Records.
Tracklist :
01. Dingir Xul (05:28)
02. Sierra Nevada (06:36)
03. The Dead Will Rise Again (04:29)
04. Ishtar Will Rise (The Sumerian Words) (03:34)
05. The Seven Chosen Genii (03:54)
06. Battleground (04:55)
07. The Devil's Massacre (03:58)
08. War Spirit (04:47)
09. Kill Kill Kill (03:19)
10. Tzvaot Arallu (05:14)
|
|»
|RUNEMAGICK (Doom Death Metal, Suède) nous garantit de passer un joli mois de novembre en nous proposant l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Cycle of the Dying Sun (Dawn of Ashen Realms), arrivé ce 31 octobre chez Hammerheart Records.
Tracklist :
01. Wyrd Unwoven
02. Old Bones
03. The Hollow Chant Of The Seer
04. The Runestones Lament
05. Womb Of The Veiled Sun
06. Ashen Realms
07. Spires Of The Drowned Horizon
08. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 1
09. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 2
|
|»
|KULT OF DEAD (Black Metal Dépressif, Roumanie) nous offre l'intégralité de son deuxième album Orthodoxia paru ce 31 octobre chez Ark49 Records.
Tracklist :
1. The Chants ov Belial
2. The Shadow Of The Dead Sky
3. Quarter Past Three
4. Divine In The Darkness
5. Blood On Black Mass
6. Invocation
7. Broken From My Soul
|
|»
|STILLBIRTH (Slam Death Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir ce 31 octobre chez Reigning Phoenix Music son nouvel album intitulé Survival Protocol. Pour l'occasion, le single "Existence Erased" a été mis en ligne.
Tracklist :
1. Existence Erased (03:58)
2. Trapped in Darkness (04:10)
3. Throne of Bones (03:40)
4. Apex Predator (04:03)
5. Baptized in Blood (04:09)
6. Cult of the Green (02:50)
7. Sacrificial Slaughter (04:03)
8. The Survival Protocol (03:29)
9. Kill to Rule (05:08)
|
|»
|UPIÓR (Death Metal Symphonique, France) vient de publier l'official lyrics video de son single "The Black Paintings", un avant-goût de l'album Forefather’s Eve (Redemption) qui arrivera le 2 janvier 2026.
|
|»
|BARREN PATH (Death/Grind avec des ex-Gridlink, Japon) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Grieving chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Whimpering Echo
2. Subversion Record
3. Primordial Black
4. No Geneva
5. Isolation Wound
6. The Insufferable Weight
7. Relinquish
8. The Unreliable Narrator
9. Celestial Bleeding
10. Lunar Tear
11. Horizonless
12. In the End... The Gift is Death
|
|»
|ANCIENT MALICE (Death/Grind, Irlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Endless Conflict" extrait de son premier long-format Accept the Vile Gifts of the Dead sorti en août dernier en autoproduction.
|
|»
|THY SANATORIUM (Symphonic Black/Gothic, International) a sorti son tout premier single "Torment". Le collectif travaille actuellement sur un premier album.
|
|»
|Le one-man band INFERISIUM (Death Metal, UK) a sorti en indépendant un nouveau single intitulé "In Hell".
|
|»
|MORTE FRANCE (Black Metal, France/Québec) sortira son nouveau disque Hesperia le 15 décembre via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Waldganger
2. Europa Aeterna
3. Le Chevalier, la Mort et le Diable
4. Hesperia
5. Lux Meae
6. Kyrie Eleison
7. Fernweh
|
|»
|SUMMONING HELLGATES (Black/Death) a posté le morceau "Hostis Humani Generis - The Revenant" tiré de son premier EP Spear of Conquest prévu le 28 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Invokation [1:12]
2. Conciliábulo [4:30]
3. Hostis Humani Generis – The Revenant
[3:23]
4. Tongues in the Threshold [4:10]
5. Prisoner of Your Own Flesh [4:16]
6. Cilice of Atonement [3:53]
|
|»
|PEDESTAL FOR LEVIATHAN (Symphonic Blackened Death Metal, USA) offre son premier ful-length Enter: Vampyric Manifestation, programmé pour le 12 décembre chez Personal Records (CD) et Gurgling Gore (K7), en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. Chalice Bleeds Intoxicant
2. Summoning Sickness
3. Lycanthropichrist
4. Sanctity of Retribution
5. Purgatory Displacement
6. Karmic Recollection Mirror
7. Snow Covered Monolith
8. Warlock Blacksmith
9. Siphoning of the Liege (Bonus Track)
10. Beast Rune (Bonus Track)
11. Nightshade Familiar (Bonus Track)
|
|»
|SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal, Belgique) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Gateways to Tiamat" issu de son dernier opus Revelation paru l'année dernière via Odium Records.
|
|»
|Le one-man band LIMINAL SPIRIT (Cinematic Doom, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Unwell en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Admittance
2. Unwell
3. Visiting Day
4. EOLC
5. A Better Place
|
|»
|DEATH YELL (Death/Black, Chili) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Parish" extrait de son nouvel album Demons of Lust à venir le 28 novembre sur Hells Headbangers.
1. Overture
2. The Parish
3. Offering to the Priest
4. Predatory Preacher
5. Conjuring Asmodeus' Seed
6. The Unholy See
7. Seal of Confession
8. Bastards of God
9. Altar Servers' Wrath
10. Finale
|
|»
|DWELLING BELOW (Doom Death Metal, Etats-Unis) n'a pas attendu longtemps pour rendre disponible l'intégralité de son deuxième album Wearisome Guardians, publié hier, 31 octobre, par Transcending Obscurity Records.
Tracklist :
1. Wearisome Guardians (13:20)
2. Unfolding Universe (08:05)
3. Interlude (01:31)
4. Termination Experiments (08:35)
5. The Altar (09:45)
6. Sacraments (10:35)
|
|»
|ERSHETU (Black Metal Atmosphérique ; International) dévoile la chanson "Carmen Funebre", un single paru ce premier novembre et disponible sur le label Debemur Morti Productions.
|
|»
|NOTHING NEW IN HEAVEN (Death Metal Mélodique, France) illustre son nouvel album Crossing the Bloodred Sea sorti ce 30 octobre à l'aide du titre "Rise of the Nihilist".
Tracklist :
1. Fall of the Believer (05:18)
2. Waves of Salvation (05:14)
3. Rise of the Nihilist (05:01)
4. Crossing the Bloodred Sea (05:43)
5. Opa Groovy Style (04:28)
|
|»
|DEPRAVITY (Death Metal, Australie) a publié via la chaîne de son label Transcending Obscurity Records le morceau "Awful Mangulation" issu de l'album Bestial Possession qui sortira le 21 novembre prochain.
Tracklist :
1. Engulfed in Agony (04:44)
2. Eunuch Maker (04:42)
3. Call to the Fallen (05:12)
4. Awful Mangulation (03:30)
5. Rot in the Pit (03:51)
6. Aligned with Satan (04:46)
7. Blinding Oblivion (04:26)
8. Legacy (03:13)
9. Catastrophic Contagion (04:23)
|
|»
|MUERTO (Black Metal, Mexique) a rejoint les rangs du label Transcending Obscurity Records et en profite pour dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album Eclipsed Realms à paraître début 2026. Il s'agit du titre "Serpentine Echoes".
|
|»
|PRIMITIVE MAN (Sludge Doom, Etats-Unis) fête la sortie de son album Observance, le 31 octobre dernier chez Relapse Records, avec l'Official Visualizer du morceau "Seer".
|
|»
|GOJIRA (Metal Progressif/Moderne, France) fête les 20 ans de son album From Mars to Sirius en offrant à ses fans une Silver Cord Sessions composée de trois titres :
1. Ocean Planet
2. From the Sky
3. Where Dragons Dwell.
Cela s'écoute, et se regarde, ici :
|
|»
|KREATOR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a tourné un clip pour illustrer le morceau "Tränenpalast" sur lequel apparaît Britta Görtz, du groupe Hiraes. Quant à l'album Krushers of the World, il sortira le 16 janvier 2026 chez Nuclear Blast Records.
Tracklist :
01. Seven Serpents (04:40)
02. Satanic Anarchy (03:33)
03. Krushers of the World (04:20)
04. Tränenpalast (04:43)
05. Barbarian (04:40)
06. Blood of Our Blood (04:31)
07. Combatants (04:01)
08. Psychotic Imperator (05:05)
09. Death Scream (03:52)
10. Loyal to the Grave (04:58)
|
|»
|SAMAEL (Electro Black Metal, Suisse) dévoile le clip de son nouveau single "Black Matter Manifesto" paru le 30 octobre chez Napalm Records.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Depravity
Brutal Death - 2016 - Australie
|
|
|
|Ershetu
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2021 - France
|
|
|
|Gojira
Metal extrême progressif - 1996 - France
|
|
|
|Kreator
Thrash - 1984 - Allemagne
|
|
|
|Macabre
Death, Thrash, Grind et Tradition - 1985 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Morte France
Black Metal vengeur - 2021 - France
|
|
|
|Primitive Man
Extreme Sludge / Doom / Noise - 2012 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Runemagick
Death Metal - 1990 - Suède
|
|
|
|Samael
Electro/Black Indus - 1987 - Suisse
|
|
|
|Stillbirth
1999 - Allemagne
|
|
Par Keyser
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Høsty
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ikea
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB