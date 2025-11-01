»

(Lien direct) RUNEMAGICK (Doom Death Metal, Suède) nous garantit de passer un joli mois de novembre en nous proposant l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Cycle of the Dying Sun (Dawn of Ashen Realms), arrivé ce 31 octobre chez Hammerheart Records.



Tracklist :

01. Wyrd Unwoven

02. Old Bones

03. The Hollow Chant Of The Seer

04. The Runestones Lament

05. Womb Of The Veiled Sun

06. Ashen Realms

07. Spires Of The Drowned Horizon

08. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 1

09. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 2



