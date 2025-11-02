|
Les news du 2 Novembre 2025
|DRAUGRHANAZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son deuxième album The Codex Universam paru ce 31 octobre chez Blutmondsphaeren.
Tracklist :
1. Solum Mors (03:28)
2. The Codex Universam (07:23)
3. Ahriman (07:22)
4. Antimatter (06:58)
5. Ave Chao (04:58)
6. Path, Gate and Key (07:22)
|ABATED MASS OF FLESH (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel EP intitulé Perpetual Engorgement, paru ce 31 octobre en indépendant.
Tracklist :
1. Feasting on Bile (02:19)
2. Designed Oblivion (02:56)
3. Prison of Remorse (02:13)
4. Severed Devotion (03:45)
|SHADES OF DEEP WATER (Funeral Doom Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir (31/10) son cinquième album, The Years on Borrowed Time, sur le label Meuse Music Records.
Tracklist :
1. The Years on Borrowed Time (08:15)
2. Mare Septentrionale (10:55)
3. Night and the River (08:53)
4. Closure (13:13)
|EARTH'S OBITUARY (Noise Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne son premier EP intitulé Scum, daté du 22 octobre dernier.
Tracklist :
1. MNFST
2. Hostile Architecture
3. Scum
4. Promise
|NIGHT IN GALES (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a réenregistré ce 31 octobre son tout premier EP Sylphlike initialement sorti en 1995. Le disque est disponible en éditions limitées chez Apostasy Records aux formats cassette, CD et vinyle.
Tracklist :
1. Bleed Afresh (04:49)
2. Sylphlike (03:21)
3. Avoid Secret Vanity (05:24)
4. Mindspawn (02:53)
5. When the Lightning Starts (01:42)
6. Flowing Spring (02:47)
|KOSMOS (Black Metal, France) tease la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album L'Astre de la Désirance avec le morceau "Conclave des Horizons" qui peut s'écouter sur la chaîne YouTube officielle du groupe.
|CARRION THRONE (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Etats-Unis) est de retour aux affaires avec un EP éponyme contenant deux nouvelles compositions. Pour le moment, seul le format digital est disponible depuis le premier novembre.
Tracklist :
1. Garden of Bones (05:46)
2. Lord of the Dreadful (05:03)
|SELFGOD (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a publié en indépendant ce 31 octobre son deuxième album intitulé Left Hand Pagan. Pour l'illustrer, le groupe nous propose d'écouter le titre "Sorrow Of Native Land".
Tracklist :
1. Death's Divination (04:45)
2. Left Hand Pagan (04:53)
3. Chernobog (05:59)
4. Winter Spell (05:21)
5. Chaos Born (05:57)
6. Pagan Horde (04:19)
7. Awaken (04:41)
8. Sorrow of Native Land (05:48)
9. Trample the Cross (04:18)
|XAOC (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) met à disposition l'intégralité de son album Repulsive Summoning, sorti le 31 octobre chez Edgewood Arsenal Records.
Tracklist :
1. Pulsing Tomb (03:24)
2. Ave Solve Coagula (03:59)
3. Antima Samskara (03:47)
4. The Great Perfected Ones (03:44)
5. Crows of Torquemada (05:08)
6. Degenerate Era I: The Charnel Veil (04:52)
7. Degenerate Era II: Flesh and Fury (04:09)
8. Degenerate Era III: Writhing in Revelation (05:00)
|LIP CREAM (Punk Hardcore Crust, Japon) verra son album 9 Shocks Terror de 1987 être réédité par Relapse Records le 19 décembre sous différents formats : CD, vinyle, digital...
Tracklist :
1. Terror (01:48)
2. Breakin (01:17)
3. Cold Lover (01:39)
4. Kick Out The Jam (01:22)
5. Amateur Baby (素人娘) (01:28)
6. Enough Time (01:14)
7. 9th Nightmare (01:27)
8. Shock Treatment (01:29)
9. R.I.P. Off (01:59)
|FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal, International) a publié ce 31 octobre un EP intitulé Malum in Se sur le label Amor Fati Productions. il est désormais disponible à l'écoute.
Tracklist :
1. Offertorium (02:17)
2. Draco Nequissime (05:05)
3. Djævulen (04:56)
4. Vox Diaboli (02:18)
5. Angel of Violence (03:18)
6. Truth is Truth, Beyond the God (Celestial Bloodshed cover) (04:16)
|STWORZ (Pagan Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son septième album intitulé U śmierci na komornem. Le disque est sorti ce 31 octobre chez Werewolf Promotion, il s'écoute ci-dessous.
Tracklist :
01. Z lekutońsko łosiero (02:56)
02. U śmierci na komornem (07:31)
03. Tajamny gore łogań (08:51)
04. Dziatwa Twa gorycz (06:29)
05. W polu kamnianie (01:57)
06. W osnowie złych światów (05:55)
07. Czarojtów kiermas (06:12)
08. Dziejawa o zielgim princu (07:15)
09. Stosy (05:34)
10. Na lekutoński żalnik (02:52)
