chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
163 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mortal Scepter
 Mortal Scepter - Ethereal D... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Early Moods
 Early Moods - Spellbound (EP) (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Firtan
 Firtan - Ethos (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hateful Abandon
 Hateful Abandon - Threat (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - No Good ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Divided We Fall (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 29 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Høsty		   
A Blaze in the Parisian Sky
 A Blaze in the Parisian Sky... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Limbes
 Limbes - Liernes (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Scapulimancy (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
 Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII - ... (R)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 24 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 24 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Inner Light
 Inner Light - NOVA (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Debilitated
 Debilitated - As The Vine's... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Carn
 Carn - Colors With Your Fle... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 2 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 2 Novembre 2025 Draugrhanaz - Abated Mass of Flesh - Shades of Deep Water - Earth's Obituary - Night In Gales - Kosmos - Carrion Throne - Selfgod - XAOC - LIP CREAM - Funeral Harvest - Stworz
»
(Lien direct)
DRAUGRHANAZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son deuxième album The Codex Universam paru ce 31 octobre chez Blutmondsphaeren.

Tracklist :
1. Solum Mors (03:28)
2. The Codex Universam (07:23)
3. Ahriman (07:22)
4. Antimatter (06:58)
5. Ave Chao (04:58)
6. Path, Gate and Key (07:22)

»
(Lien direct)
ABATED MASS OF FLESH (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel EP intitulé Perpetual Engorgement, paru ce 31 octobre en indépendant.

Tracklist :
1. Feasting on Bile (02:19)
2. Designed Oblivion (02:56)
3. Prison of Remorse (02:13)
4. Severed Devotion (03:45)

»
(Lien direct)
SHADES OF DEEP WATER (Funeral Doom Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir (31/10) son cinquième album, The Years on Borrowed Time, sur le label Meuse Music Records.

Tracklist :
1. The Years on Borrowed Time (08:15)
2. Mare Septentrionale (10:55)
3. Night and the River (08:53)
4. Closure (13:13)

»
(Lien direct)
EARTH'S OBITUARY (Noise Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne son premier EP intitulé Scum, daté du 22 octobre dernier.

Tracklist :
1. MNFST
2. Hostile Architecture
3. Scum
4. Promise

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT IN GALES (Death Metal Mélodique, Allemagne) a réenregistré ce 31 octobre son tout premier EP Sylphlike initialement sorti en 1995. Le disque est disponible en éditions limitées chez Apostasy Records aux formats cassette, CD et vinyle.

Tracklist :
1. Bleed Afresh (04:49)
2. Sylphlike (03:21)
3. Avoid Secret Vanity (05:24)
4. Mindspawn (02:53)
5. When the Lightning Starts (01:42)
6. Flowing Spring (02:47)

»
(Lien direct)
KOSMOS (Black Metal, France) tease la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album L'Astre de la Désirance avec le morceau "Conclave des Horizons" qui peut s'écouter sur la chaîne YouTube officielle du groupe.

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION THRONE (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Etats-Unis) est de retour aux affaires avec un EP éponyme contenant deux nouvelles compositions. Pour le moment, seul le format digital est disponible depuis le premier novembre.

Tracklist :
1. Garden of Bones (05:46)
2. Lord of the Dreadful (05:03)

»
(Lien direct)
SELFGOD (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a publié en indépendant ce 31 octobre son deuxième album intitulé Left Hand Pagan. Pour l'illustrer, le groupe nous propose d'écouter le titre "Sorrow Of Native Land".

Tracklist :
1. Death's Divination (04:45)
2. Left Hand Pagan (04:53)
3. Chernobog (05:59)
4. Winter Spell (05:21)
5. Chaos Born (05:57)
6. Pagan Horde (04:19)
7. Awaken (04:41)
8. Sorrow of Native Land (05:48)
9. Trample the Cross (04:18)

»
(Lien direct)
XAOC (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) met à disposition l'intégralité de son album Repulsive Summoning, sorti le 31 octobre chez Edgewood Arsenal Records.

Tracklist :
1. Pulsing Tomb (03:24)
2. Ave Solve Coagula (03:59)
3. Antima Samskara (03:47)
4. The Great Perfected Ones (03:44)
5. Crows of Torquemada (05:08)
6. Degenerate Era I: The Charnel Veil (04:52)
7. Degenerate Era II: Flesh and Fury (04:09)
8. Degenerate Era III: Writhing in Revelation (05:00)

»
(Lien direct)
LIP CREAM (Punk Hardcore Crust, Japon) verra son album 9 Shocks Terror de 1987 être réédité par Relapse Records le 19 décembre sous différents formats : CD, vinyle, digital...

Tracklist :
1. Terror (01:48)
2. Breakin (01:17)
3. Cold Lover (01:39)
4. Kick Out The Jam (01:22)
5. Amateur Baby (素人娘) (01:28)
6. Enough Time (01:14)
7. 9th Nightmare (01:27)
8. Shock Treatment (01:29)
9. R.I.P. Off (01:59)

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal, International) a publié ce 31 octobre un EP intitulé Malum in Se sur le label Amor Fati Productions. il est désormais disponible à l'écoute.

Tracklist :
1. Offertorium (02:17)
2. Draco Nequissime (05:05)
3. Djævulen (04:56)
4. Vox Diaboli (02:18)
5. Angel of Violence (03:18)
6. Truth is Truth, Beyond the God (Celestial Bloodshed cover) (04:16)

»
(Lien direct)
STWORZ (Pagan Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son septième album intitulé U śmierci na komornem. Le disque est sorti ce 31 octobre chez Werewolf Promotion, il s'écoute ci-dessous.

Tracklist :
01. Z lekutońsko łosiero (02:56)
02. U śmierci na komornem (07:31)
03. Tajamny gore łogań (08:51)
04. Dziatwa Twa gorycz (06:29)
05. W polu kamnianie (01:57)
06. W osnowie złych światów (05:55)
07. Czarojtów kiermas (06:12)
08. Dziejawa o zielgim princu (07:15)
09. Stosy (05:34)
10. Na lekutoński żalnik (02:52)
Thrasho Sosthène
2 Novembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Two sets: live in dub + full live set
 Two sets: live in dub + full live set
Le 30 Octobre 2025 à Londres, Royaume-Uni (Scala)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Night In Gales
 Night In Gales
Death mélodique - 1995 - Allemagne		   
Two sets: live in dub + full live set
Godflesh
Lire le live report
La photo mystère du 1 Novembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Today Is The Day
Never Give In
Lire la chronique
Body Void
I Live Inside a Burning House
Lire la chronique
Mortal Scepter
Ethereal Dominance
Lire la chronique
Last Retch
Abject Cruelty
Lire la chronique
Body Void
Ruins
Lire la chronique
Răzbunare
Taci... Lasă armele să vorb...
Lire la chronique
Dome Runner
Protocol Spasm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sad
Fullmoon's Bestial Awakening
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
Divided We Fall
Lire la chronique
Sans Roi
Le rêve & la vie
Lire la chronique
Nexion
Sundrung
Lire la chronique
Elder
Liminality / Dream State Re...
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
No Good To Anyone
Lire la chronique
Hedonist
Scapulimancy
Lire la chronique
Revocation
New Gods, New Masters
Lire la chronique
Kold
Det falmede håb
Lire la chronique
Ormagoden
Purphoros
Lire la chronique
A Blaze in the Parisian Sky
Dødsforakt + Raumer + porc ...
Lire le live report
Hateful Abandon
Threat
Lire la chronique
Mental Maze
Here Goes Nothing (EP)
Lire la chronique
Phobocosm
Bringer Of Drought
Lire la chronique
Electrocutioner
Harbinger
Lire la chronique
Debilitated
As The Vine's Break The Nec...
Lire la chronique
Angurvadal
Vetr + Blodskald (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Inner Light
NOVA
Lire la chronique
Carn
Colors With Your Flesh (EP)
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Selfless
Lire la chronique

Lire la chronique