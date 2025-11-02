»

(Lien direct) SHADES OF DEEP WATER (Funeral Doom Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir (31/10) son cinquième album, The Years on Borrowed Time, sur le label Meuse Music Records.



Tracklist :

1. The Years on Borrowed Time (08:15)

2. Mare Septentrionale (10:55)

3. Night and the River (08:53)

4. Closure (13:13)



