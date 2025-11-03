BARBARIC HORDE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira le 12 décembre prochain un split intitulé Impurity Manifesto aux côtés des Estoniens de GOATSMEGMA (black death metal). Les deux formations proposeront chacune quatre compositions et ce sera le label Godz ov War Productions qui promouvra le disque aux formats vinyle, cassette et digital. Pour patienter, les Portugais nous mettent à disposition le titre "Cut Throat Ritual".
Tracklist :
1. Barbaric Horde - Impurity Crowned
2. Barbaric Horde - Shrine of Crushed Bones
3. Barbaric Horde - Primitive Destruction
4. Barbaric Horde - Cut Throat Ritual
5. Goatsmegma - Extreme Goat Fisting
6. Goatsmegma - Burning the Traitor
7. Goatsmegma - Slicing the Throat of the Holy Child
8. Goatsmegma - Goat Metal Propaganda
MATRU-ZEBU (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Ululations Before the Forbidden Teraphim sur Ancien Culte. Tracklist :
01 Profound Eternal Abyss
02 Sleeping in the Utmost North
03 Prophecy and Premonition Part I
04 Prophecy and Premonition Part II
05 Down in Hell
06 Voice of the Creatrix
07 Encountering Sorrow
08 Black Fate Awaits the Souls of Satan
