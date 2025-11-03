»

(Lien direct) MATRU-ZEBU (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Ululations Before the Forbidden Teraphim sur Ancien Culte. Tracklist :



01 Profound Eternal Abyss

02 Sleeping in the Utmost North

03 Prophecy and Premonition Part I

04 Prophecy and Premonition Part II

05 Down in Hell

06 Voice of the Creatrix

07 Encountering Sorrow

08 Black Fate Awaits the Souls of Satan



