Les news du 3 Novembre 2025
Les news du 3 Novembre 2025
|Le duo féminin NEPHASTO (Death Metal, USA/Brésil) vient de publier son premier EP Deformed Deviation chez Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1. Deformed Deviation
2. As I Behold I Despise (Demigod cover)
|HEXALTER (Black/Death, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée Coronation in Chaos via Iron, Blood and Death Corporation et Vrykoblast Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Heralds of Termination
3. Serpenitence
4. Projections of War
5. Sanguinarium
6. Effigial Ruin
7. Fleshrider
8. Meteoric Blood Emmurement
9. Cremating History
|MATRU-ZEBU (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Ululations Before the Forbidden Teraphim sur Ancien Culte. Tracklist :
01 Profound Eternal Abyss
02 Sleeping in the Utmost North
03 Prophecy and Premonition Part I
04 Prophecy and Premonition Part II
05 Down in Hell
06 Voice of the Creatrix
07 Encountering Sorrow
08 Black Fate Awaits the Souls of Satan
