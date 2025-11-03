chargement...

Mortal Scepter
 Mortal Scepter - Ethereal D... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Early Moods
 Early Moods - Spellbound (EP) (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Firtan
 Firtan - Ethos (C)
Par Lestat		   
Hateful Abandon
 Hateful Abandon - Threat (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - No Good ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Divided We Fall (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 29 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Høsty		   
A Blaze in the Parisian Sky
 A Blaze in the Parisian Sky... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Limbes
 Limbes - Liernes (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2025 ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Hedonist
 Hedonist - Scapulimancy (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII
 Ex Tenebris Lux Acte VII - ... (R)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 24 Octobre 2025
 Les news du 24 Octobre 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Inner Light
 Inner Light - NOVA (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Debilitated
 Debilitated - As The Vine's... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Carn
 Carn - Colors With Your Fle... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baest
 Baest - Colossal (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 3 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 3 Novembre 2025 Nephasto - Hexalter - Matru-Zebu
»
(Lien direct)
Le duo féminin NEPHASTO (Death Metal, USA/Brésil) vient de publier son premier EP Deformed Deviation chez Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

1. Deformed Deviation
2. As I Behold I Despise (Demigod cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HEXALTER (Black/Death, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée Coronation in Chaos via Iron, Blood and Death Corporation et Vrykoblast Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Heralds of Termination
3. Serpenitence
4. Projections of War
5. Sanguinarium
6. Effigial Ruin
7. Fleshrider
8. Meteoric Blood Emmurement
9. Cremating History

»
(Lien direct)
MATRU-ZEBU (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Ululations Before the Forbidden Teraphim sur Ancien Culte. Tracklist :

01 Profound Eternal Abyss
02 Sleeping in the Utmost North
03 Prophecy and Premonition Part I
04 Prophecy and Premonition Part II
05 Down in Hell
06 Voice of the Creatrix
07 Encountering Sorrow
08 Black Fate Awaits the Souls of Satan
Thrasho Keyser
3 Novembre 2025

