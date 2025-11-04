chargement...

Les news du 4 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 4 Novembre 2025 GODARK - Nothing - UNLEASH CARNAGE - Cryptic Process - Obscured Existence - Arjen Anthony Lucassen - Houle
»
(Lien direct)
GODARK (Death Metal Mélodique, Portugal) a tourné un clip pour le titre "This Is The End" extrait de son album Omniscience qui sortira ce 5 novembre en indépendant.

Tracklist :
1. This Is the End
2. Looking for a New Meaning
3. Into the Hollow
4. Frozen in Time
5. Leaving Out
6. Nightmare Walk
7. Blind in Limbo
8. Mind's Trigger
9. Land of Insane

»
(Lien direct)
NOTHING (Grunge / Shoegaze, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé A Short History Of Decay le 27 février 2026 sur Run For Cover Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cannibal World" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Never Come Never Morning
02. Cannibal World
03. A Short History Of Decay
04. The Rain Don’t Care
05. Purple Strings
06. Toothless Coal
07. Ballet Of The Traitor
08. Nerve Scales
09. Essential Tremors

»
(Lien direct)
UNLEASH CARNAGE (Death Metal - Deathcore, Canada) a sorti ce 3 novembre en indépendant le single "Apex Predator". Il est en écoute ici :


»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTIC PROCESS (Brutal Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel Ep intitulé Gulps qui sortira le 30 novembre via Crypt Of Dr Gore. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Cryptalepsy
2. Slurping The Sludge
3. Gulps
4. Fashion Gruiiik
5. Zölthürax
6. Nychtemeral Ordeal


»
(Lien direct)
OBSCURED EXISTENCE (Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Cystic Incursion sur New Standard Elite Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Disgorging The Disembodied" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN (Rock Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) va voir son album Pools of Sorrow ~ Waves of Joy de 1993 réédité d'ici à la fin de l'année (pas de date annoncée à ce jour). Pour l'occasion, le groupe nous propose de redécouvrir le titre "Days of the Knights".

Tracklist :
01. Wrong Side of the Street (05:20)
02. Best of Friends (03:09)
03. Crescendo (03:40)
04. Cry Yourself to Sleep (02:30)
05. Little Miss Understood (04:44)
06. Escape (04:21)
07. Country Girl, City Boy (02:43)
08. Summer's in the Air (02:33)
09. Days of the Knights (03:16)
10. Not over You (03:37)
11. Night on the Town (02:45)
12. a-Losin' You (03:47)
13. Midnight Train (02:50)
14. Pools of Sorrow (01:57)

»
(Lien direct)
HOULE (Black Metal Mélodique, France), en partenariat avec son label Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, nous offre une brève vidéo permettant de se replonger dans l'ambiance du concert donné cet été au festival Motocultor 2025. Cela se visionne ici :

Thrasho Sosthène + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
4 Novembre 2025

