(Lien direct) ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN (Rock Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) va voir son album Pools of Sorrow ~ Waves of Joy de 1993 réédité d'ici à la fin de l'année (pas de date annoncée à ce jour). Pour l'occasion, le groupe nous propose de redécouvrir le titre "Days of the Knights".



Tracklist :

01. Wrong Side of the Street (05:20)

02. Best of Friends (03:09)

03. Crescendo (03:40)

04. Cry Yourself to Sleep (02:30)

05. Little Miss Understood (04:44)

06. Escape (04:21)

07. Country Girl, City Boy (02:43)

08. Summer's in the Air (02:33)

09. Days of the Knights (03:16)

10. Not over You (03:37)

11. Night on the Town (02:45)

12. a-Losin' You (03:47)

13. Midnight Train (02:50)

14. Pools of Sorrow (01:57)



