OBSCURED EXISTENCE (Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Cystic Incursion sur New Standard Elite Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Disgorging The Disembodied" à découvrir ci-dessous :
ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN (Rock Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) va voir son album Pools of Sorrow ~ Waves of Joy de 1993 réédité d'ici à la fin de l'année (pas de date annoncée à ce jour). Pour l'occasion, le groupe nous propose de redécouvrir le titre "Days of the Knights".
Tracklist :
01. Wrong Side of the Street (05:20)
02. Best of Friends (03:09)
03. Crescendo (03:40)
04. Cry Yourself to Sleep (02:30)
05. Little Miss Understood (04:44)
06. Escape (04:21)
07. Country Girl, City Boy (02:43)
08. Summer's in the Air (02:33)
09. Days of the Knights (03:16)
10. Not over You (03:37)
11. Night on the Town (02:45)
12. a-Losin' You (03:47)
13. Midnight Train (02:50)
14. Pools of Sorrow (01:57)
HOULE (Black Metal Mélodique, France), en partenariat avec son label Les Acteurs de l'Ombre, nous offre une brève vidéo permettant de se replonger dans l'ambiance du concert donné cet été au festival Motocultor 2025. Cela se visionne ici :
