(Lien direct) JESTER MAJESTY (Metal Progressif Extrême, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Married to the Masterplan", nouvel extrait de son premier long-format Infinite Measure à venir le 4 décembre via Xtreem Music.



Tracklist :

01. Zero-Point Collapse

02. Human vs. Machine

03. Echoes of Π

04. Married to the Masterplan

05. The Curse of Majesty

06. When Numbers Speak

07. A World in a Single Word

08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)

09. Amphibian to Chameleon

10. Φinal Jest



