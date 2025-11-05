chargement...

Les news du 5 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 5 Novembre 2025 Victim Of Reality - Toxic Terror - Jours Pâles - PRIMAL SCOURGE - Nailbomb - Velmorth - UPON THE ALTAR - Jester Majesty
»
(Lien direct)
VICTIM OF REALITY (Doom Death Metal, Biélorussie) nous donne un avant-goût de son premier album The Dump of Human Hopes, à paraître ce 28 novembre chez Satanath Records, avec le titre "Desperation".

Tracklist :
1. Buried
2. Within
3. The Dump of Our Hopes
4. Desperation
5. Life Between Two Dates
6. Her Pale Face Haunts Me

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIC TERROR (Thrash Metal, Grèce) a sorti un vidéo clip pour illustrer le titre "Isolation" issu de son premier album éponyme paru le 26 août dernier sur le label Razorbleed Productions.


»
(Lien direct)
JOURS PÂLES (Black Metal 3.0, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Résonances qui sortira le 5 décembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. La frontière entre nous et le néant
2. Une splendeur devenue terne
3. L’essentialité du frisson
4. Cinéraire
5. Incommensurable (chanson pour Aldérica II)
6. Mouvement ostentatoire rémanent totalitaire
7. Viens avec moi
8. J. Savile
9. La plus belle des saisons

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMAL SCOURGE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le single "Necromantic Plague" issu de son premier album End of Eden qui verra le jour le 14 novembre chez Iron Fortress Records.

Tracklist :
1. Abyssal Imprisonment
2. Morbid Gestation
3. Necromantic Plague
4. Visceral Crown
5. Isolated Descension
6. Breath and Bone
7. Altars of Eclipse
8. Cavalry of the Damned
9. Graveborn

»
(Lien direct)
NAILBOMB (Thrash Metal Industriel, Etats-Unis) s'est reformé l'année dernière et a notamment donné un concert lors du festival Bloodstock Open Air 2025. Pour l'occasion, le Bloodstock a mis en ligne sur sa chaîne YouTube officielle le titre "Wasting Away", issu du seul LP de la formation : Point Blank.


»
(Lien direct)
VELMORTH (Black Metal, Allemagne) nous offre un extrait, "Feral Dominion", de son premier album éponyme à paraître le 6 décembre prochain chez Purity-Through-Fire.

Tracklist :
1. To Become God
2. Feral Dominion
3. Throne of Howling Ruinfall
4. Ascend in Chaos Fury
5. Hail Eternal Warspirit
6. Imperial Wraithwoods
7. Savage Fire Ascension
8. Approaching Wrathstorm

»
(Lien direct)
UPON THE ALTAR (Black Death Metal, Pologne) propose un extrait de son EP Profanation's Vapor qui paraîtra le 12 décembre chez Godz ov War Productions. Il s'agit du titre "Reign Awaits".

Tracklist :
1. Intro (00:42)
2. Profanation's Vapor (03:12)
3. Dominatio In Excelsis (03:04)
4. Reign Awaits (04:34)
5. Havoc Wreaked (04:41)
6. Tenebrous Harbinger (07:05)

»
(Lien direct)
JESTER MAJESTY (Metal Progressif Extrême, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Married to the Masterplan", nouvel extrait de son premier long-format Infinite Measure à venir le 4 décembre via Xtreem Music.

Tracklist :
01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint
5 Novembre 2025

