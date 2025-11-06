ARCH ENEMY (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) continue la promotion de son album Blood Dynasty paru le 28 mars dernier en nous proposant un Official Lyric Video pour le morceau "March of The Miscreants". Cela se visionne (et se lit donc) ici :
PALLBEARER (Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) va voir son album Foundations of Burden de 2014 être réédité, remixé et remasterisé, la sortie se faisant sur le label Profound Lore Records. Dès le 7 novembre, la version digitale sera disponible alors qu'il faudra patienter jusqu'au 5 décembre pour découvrir les versions CD et vinyles (2 12" en édition limitée).
Tracklist :
1. Worlds Apart (10:16)
2. Foundations (08:41)
3. Watcher in the Dark (10:40)
4. The Ghost I Used to Be (10:17)
5. Ashes (03:19)
6. Vanished (11:41)
TOUGHNESS (Death Metal, Pologne) profite de l'occasion du second pressage CD de son album Black Respite of Oblivion par Godz ov War Productions pour proposer aux fans un vidéo clip du titre éponyme.
Tracklist :
1. Abominating the Scourge (04:59)
2. The Profanity That Creates an Expression of Pain at the Impossibility of Ascending to the Lower Realms (05:30)
3. Black Respite of Oblivion (04:03)
4. Embrace Blackness (04:59)
5. Carrion Entrails (Lost Abyssal Disbelief) (04:41)
6. Condemned to Noxious Persistence (04:31)
7. From the Shroud of Human Disgrace (05:37)
8. Open Wounds of the Forgotten Planet (05:25)
9. Vile Unrelenting Miscreancy (06:36)
INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nocturnal Vision le 26 janvier prochain sur Memento Mori et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici l'illustration signée Juanjo Castellano Rosado ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Abyssal Earth Eradicates" à découvrir ci-dessous :
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
06/11/2025 11:21
Ouais, merci, ça va être chouette !
06/11/2025 11:07