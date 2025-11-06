chargement...

Les news du 6 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025 Arch Enemy - Pallbearer - Toughness - Evergrey - Whitechapel - Invictus - Thrash Metal Assault - Metal Assault 44 - Thrash Metal Assault
»
(Lien direct)
ARCH ENEMY (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) continue la promotion de son album Blood Dynasty paru le 28 mars dernier en nous proposant un Official Lyric Video pour le morceau "March of The Miscreants". Cela se visionne (et se lit donc) ici :


»
(Lien direct)
PALLBEARER (Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) va voir son album Foundations of Burden de 2014 être réédité, remixé et remasterisé, la sortie se faisant sur le label Profound Lore Records. Dès le 7 novembre, la version digitale sera disponible alors qu'il faudra patienter jusqu'au 5 décembre pour découvrir les versions CD et vinyles (2 12" en édition limitée).

Tracklist :
1. Worlds Apart (10:16)
2. Foundations (08:41)
3. Watcher in the Dark (10:40)
4. The Ghost I Used to Be (10:17)
5. Ashes (03:19)
6. Vanished (11:41)

»
(Lien direct)
TOUGHNESS (Death Metal, Pologne) profite de l'occasion du second pressage CD de son album Black Respite of Oblivion par Godz ov War Productions pour proposer aux fans un vidéo clip du titre éponyme.

Tracklist :
1. Abominating the Scourge (04:59)
2. The Profanity That Creates an Expression of Pain at the Impossibility of Ascending to the Lower Realms (05:30)
3. Black Respite of Oblivion (04:03)
4. Embrace Blackness (04:59)
5. Carrion Entrails (Lost Abyssal Disbelief) (04:41)
6. Condemned to Noxious Persistence (04:31)
7. From the Shroud of Human Disgrace (05:37)
8. Open Wounds of the Forgotten Planet (05:25)
9. Vile Unrelenting Miscreancy (06:36)

»
(Lien direct)
EVERGREY (Metal progressif, Suède) vient de mettre en ligne son tout nouveau single intitulé "Oxygen", disponible sur le label Napalm Records.



Pour l'occasion, un clip a également été filmé.

»
(Lien direct)
WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, Etats-Unis) a tourné un clip pour son morceau "Prisoner 666" issu de l'album Hymns in Dissonance, sorti le 7 mars derniers chez Metal Blade Records.

»
(Lien direct)
INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nocturnal Vision le 26 janvier prochain sur Memento Mori et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici l'illustration signée Juanjo Castellano Rosado ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Abyssal Earth Eradicates" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
03. Altar Of Devoted Slaughter
04. Lucid Dream Trauma
05. Persecution Madness
06. Dragged Beneath The Grave
07. Wandering Ashdream
08. Frozen Tomb
09. Nocturnal Visions

»
(Lien direct)
Ce samedi à Pontchâteau (44) se tiendra le 1ère édition du THRASH METAL ASSAULT avec une chouette affiche. Venez nombreux !

ps : et pour ceux que ça intéresse l'interview est disponible ici :

https://www.thrashocore.com/interviews/interview/510-metal-assault-44-thrash-metal-assault-2025-interview.html
Thrasho Sosthène + AxGxB + Niktareum
6 Novembre 2025

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
06/11/2025 11:21
Jean-Clint a écrit : Très belle affiche pour le Thrash Metal Assault, en plus les organisateurs sont très sympas ! Bref faites vous plaisir pour pas cher ! Sourire
Ouais, merci, ça va être chouette !
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
06/11/2025 11:07
Très belle affiche pour le Thrash Metal Assault, en plus les organisateurs sont très sympas ! Bref faites vous plaisir pour pas cher ! Sourire

