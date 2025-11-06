|
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
|TEXTURES (Djent Metal, Allemagne) commence à dévoiler l'album Genotype qui sortira le 23 janvier 2026 sur Kscope en proposant un clip pour le morceau "At The Edge Of Winter" (Feat. Charlotte Wessels).
|KORPIKLAANI (Folk Metal, Finlande) surprend en proposant une reprise clipée du morceau "Got The Time", bien connu des métalleux grâce à ANTHRAX mais initialement écrit par Joe Jackson en 1979.
|HAIMAD (Black Metal Mélodique, Suède) a confié l'exclusivité de la diffusion de son premier album When Night Rode Across the North à la chaîne YouTube bien connue Black Metal Promotion. Le disque sortira officiellement demain 7 novembre sur le label Northern Silence Productions aux formats CD, vinyle et digital.
Tracklist :
1. When Night Rode Across the North (06:08)
2. Nen Cenedril (06:34)
3. Where Serpents Wait in Withering Ruins (06:33)
4. Naur (06:05)
5. Voice of the Dread Abomination (08:39)
6. Of Smokeless Fire and Smouldering Ash (07:50)
7. The Key to the First and Final Day (05:59)
|DARVAZA (Black Metal, Italie - Norvège) a sorti un nouvel extrait de son album We Are Him à paraître le 5 décembre chez Terratur Possessions.
Tracklist :
1. Holy Blood
2. A Last Prayer In Gethsemane
3. Chaos.Fire.Devotion
4. Lazarus
5. Blood Of No-One
6. Slaying Heaven
7. Darvaza
|DEATH ANGEL (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un clip pour illustrer son nouveau single "Cult Of The Used", sorti ce 6 novembre chez Nuclear Blast Records.
|OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) fête la sortie de son nouvel album May the Bridges We Burn Light the Way demain 7 septembre avec la mise en ligne d'un clip pour le titre "The Darkest City". Le disque sera disponible chez Century Media Records aux formats habituels : CD, vinyle et digital.
|ARCH ENEMY (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) continue la promotion de son album Blood Dynasty paru le 28 mars dernier en nous proposant un Official Lyric Video pour le morceau "March of The Miscreants". Cela se visionne (et se lit donc) ici :
|PALLBEARER (Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) va voir son album Foundations of Burden de 2014 être réédité, remixé et remasterisé, la sortie se faisant sur le label Profound Lore Records. Dès le 7 novembre, la version digitale sera disponible alors qu'il faudra patienter jusqu'au 5 décembre pour découvrir les versions CD et vinyles (2 12" en édition limitée).
Tracklist :
1. Worlds Apart (10:16)
2. Foundations (08:41)
3. Watcher in the Dark (10:40)
4. The Ghost I Used to Be (10:17)
5. Ashes (03:19)
6. Vanished (11:41)
|TOUGHNESS (Death Metal, Pologne) profite de l'occasion du second pressage CD de son album Black Respite of Oblivion par Godz ov War Productions pour proposer aux fans un vidéo clip du titre éponyme.
Tracklist :
1. Abominating the Scourge (04:59)
2. The Profanity That Creates an Expression of Pain at the Impossibility of Ascending to the Lower Realms (05:30)
3. Black Respite of Oblivion (04:03)
4. Embrace Blackness (04:59)
5. Carrion Entrails (Lost Abyssal Disbelief) (04:41)
6. Condemned to Noxious Persistence (04:31)
7. From the Shroud of Human Disgrace (05:37)
8. Open Wounds of the Forgotten Planet (05:25)
9. Vile Unrelenting Miscreancy (06:36)
|EVERGREY (Metal progressif, Suède) vient de mettre en ligne son tout nouveau single intitulé "Oxygen", disponible sur le label Napalm Records.
Pour l'occasion, un clip a également été filmé.
|WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, Etats-Unis) a tourné un clip pour son morceau "Prisoner 666" issu de l'album Hymns in Dissonance, sorti le 7 mars derniers chez Metal Blade Records.
|INVICTUS (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Nocturnal Vision le 26 janvier prochain sur Memento Mori et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici l'illustration signée Juanjo Castellano Rosado ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Abyssal Earth Eradicates" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Abyssal Earth Eradicates
03. Altar Of Devoted Slaughter
04. Lucid Dream Trauma
05. Persecution Madness
06. Dragged Beneath The Grave
07. Wandering Ashdream
08. Frozen Tomb
09. Nocturnal Visions
