»

(Lien direct) TOUGHNESS (Death Metal, Pologne) profite de l'occasion du second pressage CD de son album Black Respite of Oblivion par Godz ov War Productions pour proposer aux fans un vidéo clip du titre éponyme.



Tracklist :

1. Abominating the Scourge (04:59)

2. The Profanity That Creates an Expression of Pain at the Impossibility of Ascending to the Lower Realms (05:30)

3. Black Respite of Oblivion (04:03)

4. Embrace Blackness (04:59)

5. Carrion Entrails (Lost Abyssal Disbelief) (04:41)

6. Condemned to Noxious Persistence (04:31)

7. From the Shroud of Human Disgrace (05:37)

8. Open Wounds of the Forgotten Planet (05:25)

9. Vile Unrelenting Miscreancy (06:36)



