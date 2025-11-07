Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025 Bloedmaan - Putrevore
|»
|BLOEDMAAN (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vampyric War In Blood le 5 décembre sur Immortal Frost Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Return To Castlevania" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Vampyric War In Blood
03. Return To Castlevania
04. The Clock Tower
05. What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse
06. Commander Of Spectral Forces
07. Outro
08. Rise Of The Blood Moon
|
|»
|Intitulé Unending Rotting Cycle, le nouvel album de PUTREVORE (Death Metal, International) sortira le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Mortal Ways Of The Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. No Mourning The Grace
02. Morbid Procession
03. Subterranean Paths To The Temples
04. Beneath These Graves
05. Mortal Ways Of The Flesh
06. Unending Rotting Cycle
07. They Worship Disarray
08. Cult Of The Tentacle
09. The Cradle Replaced By The Grave
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par DeathDeath
Par Niktareum
Par Lestat
Par Krokodil
Par Krokodil
Par Lestat
Par xworthlessx
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Høsty
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint