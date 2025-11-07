»

(Lien direct) Unending Rotting Cycle, le nouvel album de PUTREVORE (Death Metal, International) sortira le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Mortal Ways Of The Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. No Mourning The Grace

02. Morbid Procession

03. Subterranean Paths To The Temples

04. Beneath These Graves

05. Mortal Ways Of The Flesh

06. Unending Rotting Cycle

07. They Worship Disarray

08. Cult Of The Tentacle

09. The Cradle Replaced By The Grave





<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/unending-rotting-cycle">Unending Rotting Cycle de PUTREVORE</a>