Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
News
|MASTER (Death Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) verra son album The Spirit of the West de 2004 être réédité au format vinyle par Hammerheart Records le 23 janvier 2026. Il s'agira d'une version remasterisée, disponible en édition limitée.
Tracklist :
Side A
01. You'll Be Blamed (03:22)
02. The Serpents Tongue (04:23)
03. Rights of Life (03:14)
04. Envy (02:44)
05. Sign Up (01:51)
06. Another Day in Phoenix (03:58)
Side B
07. Whatever, Wherever, Forever (03:05)
08. The Gold Mine (04:55)
09. The Perfect Family (04:53)
10. Pistols, Whips and Coyotes (01:46)
11. Long Knives (03:06)
12. Ring of Fire (Anita Carter cover) (02:45)
|»
|AKHLYS (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) poursuit sa campagne de terreur initiée par House of the Black Geminus, délivré le 5 juillet par Debemur Morti Productions, en proposant un vidéo clip pour le morceau "The Mask Of Night-Speaking".
|»
|DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) poursuit la promotion de son album Babylon paru le 3 octobre 2025 sur le label Reigning Phoenix Music avec un vidéo clip enregistré pour le titre "Beyond The End Of Time".
Tracklist :
01. It Takes Two to Tango (04:40)
02. Babylon (06:09)
03. Hellbreaker (05:06)
04. Time to Listen (03:42)
05. Strangers in Paradise (04:45)
06. Dead Man's Hand (04:05)
07. The Law of a Madman (04:20)
08. Metal Sons (04:49)
09. Propaganda (04:48)
10. Blindfold (05:27)
11. Batter the Power (05:21)
12. Beyond the End of Time (07:51)
|»
|FLESHVESSEL (Death Metal Expérimental, Etats-Unis) sortira le 12 décembre prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records son deuxième album intitulé Obstinacy: Sisyphean Dreams Unfolded. Le LP se découvre via le titre "Mental Myiasis".
Tracklist :
1. Mental Myiasis
2. Am
3. Cessation Fixation
4. It Lurched from a Chasm in the Sky
|»
|DUST BOLT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a enregistré un clip pour son tout nouveau single "Ghost on My Screen" sorti ce jour chez AFM Records.
|»
|SADUS (Thrash Death Metal Technique, Etats-Unis), plus de deux ans après la sortie de son album The Shadow Inside chez Nuclear Blast Records, continue à en assurer la promotion en proposant un nouveau vidéo clip pour illustrer le morceau "Pain".
|»
|STABBING (Brutal Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un clip pour le titre Inhuman Torture Chamber, premier extrait de son nouvel album "Eon Of Obscenity" à paraitre le 30 janvier prochain chez Century Media.
Tracklist :
1. Rotting Eternal
2. Inhuman Torture Chamber
3. Masticate the Subdued
4. Eon of Obscenity
5. Reborn to Kill Once More
6. Ruminations
7. Nauseating Composition (feat. Ricky Myers of Suffocation)
8. Their Melted Remains
9. Sonoluminescent Hemoglobinopathy
10. Symphony of Absurdity
11. Sinking Into Catatonic Reality
|»
|MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose un extrait de son premier album The Conquering Darkness qui sortira le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records. Pour rappel, le groupe se compose de Steve Tucker (basse, chant), John Longstreth (batterie) et Gene Palubicki (guitare). Le titre "The Voice of My Ghost" s'écoute ci-dessous.
Tracklist :
1. Blasphémait Desecration
2. The Voice of My Ghost
3. Athirst for Dissonance
4. Born of Plague
5. Divine Tragedy
6. Carnage of the Forgotten
7. When Our Shadows Align
8. Forged of Stone
|»
|ENSANGUINATE (Black/Death Mélodique, Slovénie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Death Saturnalia le 6 février prochain via Soulseller Records. Plus d'informations prochainement...
|»
|MAUDITS (Post Rock Metal Instrumental, France) sort aujourd'hui même son nouvel album intitulé In Situ, avec l'appui de Klonosphere et Season of Mist, disponible aux formats CD, vinyle et digital. Notons que pour la première fois du chant fera son apparition sur les morceaux "Carré d'as" et "Roads", une reprise de PORTISHEAD.
Tracklist :
01. Leftovers (04:42)
02. Fall Over (08:04)
03. In situ (02:31)
04. Roads (05:13)
05. Précipice Part III (09:17)
06. Carré d'as (06:39)
07. Lev-ken (08:19)
|»
|THE OLD DEAD TREE (Metal Gothique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son Ep intitulé London Sessions qui sortira le 28 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Time Has Come" s'écoute ici :
|»
|ARCHITECTURAL GENOCIDE sortira son deuxième album "Malignant Cognition" le 16 janvier 2026 via Comatose Music. Un premier extrait Malicious Wager est d'ores et déjà disponible.
Tracklist :
1. Precursor to Bloodshed
2. Coercion Into Carnality
3. Leave It to Cleaver
4. Trophies for My Murders
5. Malicious Wager
6. Decent Deranged
7. Zed Requiem (Featuring Damonteal Harris of PeelingFlesh)
8. Stuffed Under Floorboards
|»
|BLOEDMAAN (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vampyric War In Blood le 5 décembre sur Immortal Frost Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Return To Castlevania" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Vampyric War In Blood
03. Return To Castlevania
04. The Clock Tower
05. What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse
06. Commander Of Spectral Forces
07. Outro
08. Rise Of The Blood Moon
|»
|Intitulé Unending Rotting Cycle, le nouvel album de PUTREVORE (Death Metal, International) sortira le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Mortal Ways Of The Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. No Mourning The Grace
02. Morbid Procession
03. Subterranean Paths To The Temples
04. Beneath These Graves
05. Mortal Ways Of The Flesh
06. Unending Rotting Cycle
07. They Worship Disarray
08. Cult Of The Tentacle
09. The Cradle Replaced By The Grave
