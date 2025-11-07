»

(Lien direct) DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) poursuit la promotion de son album Babylon paru le 3 octobre 2025 sur le label Reigning Phoenix Music avec un vidéo clip enregistré pour le titre "Beyond The End Of Time".



Tracklist :

01. It Takes Two to Tango (04:40)

02. Babylon (06:09)

03. Hellbreaker (05:06)

04. Time to Listen (03:42)

05. Strangers in Paradise (04:45)

06. Dead Man's Hand (04:05)

07. The Law of a Madman (04:20)

08. Metal Sons (04:49)

09. Propaganda (04:48)

10. Blindfold (05:27)

11. Batter the Power (05:21)

12. Beyond the End of Time (07:51)



