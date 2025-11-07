chargement...

Les news du 7 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025 Stabbing - MALEFIC THRONE - Ensanguinate - Maudits - The Old Dead Tree - Architectural Genocide - Bloedmaan - Putrevore
»
(Lien direct)
STABBING (Brutal Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un clip pour le titre Inhuman Torture Chamber, premier extrait de son nouvel album "Eon Of Obscenity" à paraitre le 30 janvier prochain chez Century Media.

Tracklist :

1. Rotting Eternal
2. Inhuman Torture Chamber
3. Masticate the Subdued
4. Eon of Obscenity
5. Reborn to Kill Once More
6. Ruminations
7. Nauseating Composition (feat. Ricky Myers of Suffocation)
8. Their Melted Remains
9. Sonoluminescent Hemoglobinopathy
10. Symphony of Absurdity
11. Sinking Into Catatonic Reality

»
(Lien direct)
MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose un extrait de son premier album The Conquering Darkness qui sortira le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records. Pour rappel, le groupe de compose de Steve Tucker (basse, chant), John Longstreth (batterie) et Gene Palubicki (guitare). Le titre "The Voice of My Ghost" s'écoute ci-dessous.

Tracklist :
1. Blasphémait Desecration
2. The Voice of My Ghost
3. Athirst for Dissonance
4. Born of Plague
5. Divine Tragedy
6. Carnage of the Forgotten
7. When Our Shadows Align
8. Forged of Stone

»
(Lien direct)
ENSANGUINATE (Black/Death Mélodique, Slovénie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Death Saturnalia le 6 février prochain via Soulseller Records. Plus d'informations prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
MAUDITS (Post Rock Metal Instrumental, France) sort aujourd'hui même son nouvel album intitulé In Situ, avec l'appui de Klonosphere et Season of Mist, disponible aux formats CD, vinyle et digital. Notons que pour la première fois du chant fera son apparition sur les morceaux "Carré d'as" et "Roads", une reprise de PORTISHEAD.

Tracklist :
01. Leftovers (04:42)
02. Fall Over (08:04)
03. In situ (02:31)
04. Roads (05:13)
05. Précipice Part III (09:17)
06. Carré d'as (06:39)
07. Lev-ken (08:19)

»
(Lien direct)
THE OLD DEAD TREE (Metal Gothique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son Ep intitulé London Sessions qui sortira le 28 novembre via Season Of Mist. "Time Has Come" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHITECTURAL GENOCIDE sortira son deuxième album "Malignant Cognition" le 16 janvier 2026 via Comatose Music. Un premier extrait Malicious Wager est d'ores et déjà disponible.

Tracklist :

1. Precursor to Bloodshed
2. Coercion Into Carnality
3. Leave It to Cleaver
4. Trophies for My Murders
5. Malicious Wager
6. Decent Deranged
7. Zed Requiem (Featuring Damonteal Harris of PeelingFlesh)
8. Stuffed Under Floorboards

»
(Lien direct)
BLOEDMAAN (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vampyric War In Blood le 5 décembre sur Immortal Frost Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Return To Castlevania" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Vampyric War In Blood
03. Return To Castlevania
04. The Clock Tower
05. What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse
06. Commander Of Spectral Forces
07. Outro
08. Rise Of The Blood Moon

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Unending Rotting Cycle, le nouvel album de PUTREVORE (Death Metal, International) sortira le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Mortal Ways Of The Flesh" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. No Mourning The Grace
02. Morbid Procession
03. Subterranean Paths To The Temples
04. Beneath These Graves
05. Mortal Ways Of The Flesh
06. Unending Rotting Cycle
07. They Worship Disarray
08. Cult Of The Tentacle
09. The Cradle Replaced By The Grave
Thrasho Niktareum + Sosthène + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
7 Novembre 2025

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
07/11/2025 17:44
Cool le Stabbing. Et passage sur Century Media qui plus est.
Lestat citer
Lestat
07/11/2025 11:22
J'ai jeté une oreille sur le titre proposé de BLOEDMAAN. Ca s'écoute bien, je pense que ça pourrait aussi plaire à Sakrifiss ça.

