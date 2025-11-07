»

(Lien direct) MALEFIC THRONE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose un extrait de son premier album The Conquering Darkness qui sortira le 28 novembre chez Agonia Records. Pour rappel, le groupe de compose de Steve Tucker (basse, chant), John Longstreth (batterie) et Gene Palubicki (guitare). Le titre "The Voice of My Ghost" s'écoute ci-dessous.



Tracklist :

1. Blasphémait Desecration

2. The Voice of My Ghost

3. Athirst for Dissonance

4. Born of Plague

5. Divine Tragedy

6. Carnage of the Forgotten

7. When Our Shadows Align

8. Forged of Stone



