Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Tyrant Fest VIII
 Tyrant Fest VIII - Alcest +... (R)
Par Sol_Invictus		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - Miasmatic Death... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reabilitator
 Reabilitator - Fucking Thra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Ratt
 Ratt - Out Of The Cellar (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Cratophane
 Cratophane - Exode (C)
Par Lestat		   
Body Void
 Body Void - I Live Inside a... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Ruins (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Two sets: live in dub + full live set
 Two sets: live in dub + ful... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Mortal Scepter
 Mortal Scepter - Ethereal D... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Early Moods
 Early Moods - Spellbound (EP) (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Firtan
 Firtan - Ethos (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 10 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 10 Novembre 2025 Bloodtied - Snake Father
»
(Lien direct)
BLOODTIED (Technical/Brutal Death Metal, États-Unis) vient de mettre en ligne son tout premier album. Il est intitulé Dismantling Neuroanatomy et la tracklist est la suivante :

1. Guidance
2. Synaptic Attachment
3. Piercing the Myelin Sheath
4. Intracellular Disconformity
5. Verses of Initiation
6. Conquest to Deformation
7. Elegy of Indifference
8. Recalibrating Axonic Mass
9. Limbic Consecration
10. Dismantling Neuroanatomy
11. Cessation

»
(Lien direct)
SNAKE FATHER (Deathcore, États-Unis) nous donne un avant-goût de son prochain EP Saggital en partageant le single "Koatl".
Thrasho Lestat
10 Novembre 2025

