Les news du 10 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 10 Novembre 2025 Bloodtied - Snake Father
|BLOODTIED (Technical/Brutal Death Metal, États-Unis) vient de mettre en ligne son tout premier album. Il est intitulé Dismantling Neuroanatomy et la tracklist est la suivante :
1. Guidance
2. Synaptic Attachment
3. Piercing the Myelin Sheath
4. Intracellular Disconformity
5. Verses of Initiation
6. Conquest to Deformation
7. Elegy of Indifference
8. Recalibrating Axonic Mass
9. Limbic Consecration
10. Dismantling Neuroanatomy
11. Cessation
|SNAKE FATHER (Deathcore, États-Unis) nous donne un avant-goût de son prochain EP Saggital en partageant le single "Koatl".
