(Lien direct) BLOODTIED (Technical/Brutal Death Metal, États-Unis) vient de mettre en ligne son tout premier album. Il est intitulé Dismantling Neuroanatomy et la tracklist est la suivante :



1. Guidance

2. Synaptic Attachment

3. Piercing the Myelin Sheath

4. Intracellular Disconformity

5. Verses of Initiation

6. Conquest to Deformation

7. Elegy of Indifference

8. Recalibrating Axonic Mass

9. Limbic Consecration

10. Dismantling Neuroanatomy

11. Cessation



<a href="https://newstandardelite.bandcamp.com/album/bloodtied-dismantling-neuroanatomy">Bloodtied | Dismantling Neuroanatomy by New Standard Elite</a>