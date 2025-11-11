chargement...

Les news du 11 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 11 Novembre 2025 Irae - Precious Blood - Karloff - Jester Majesty - Darvaza - Barbarian - Overtoun - Orchid Throne - Kostnatění - The Ominous Circle
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel opus In the Key of Twilight le 28 novembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Apex Predator
3. Key to the Darkest Path
4. Forlorn
5. There Will Be Wrath
6. The End of Light
7. Black Vault of Nothingness
8. Negative Energy

»
(Lien direct)
PRECIOUS BLOOD (Doom Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Whore's Grave" issu de son premier longue-durée False Prophets paru le mois dernier en autoproduction.

»
(Lien direct)
KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Revered by Death le 23 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Pessimistic Soaring
2. Die Wiederkehr der Dunkelei
3. When The Flames Devour You All
4. On Weathered Altar
5. Prince Of Parasites
6. Regicide
7. Crown Kvlt Fate
8. Elisabetha's Revenge

»
(Lien direct)
JESTER MAJESTY (Progressive Technical Thrash/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Married to the Masterplan" extrait de son premier long-format Infinite Measure, Finite Existence à venir le 4 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest

»
(Lien direct)
DARVAZA (Black Metal, Italie/Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "A Last Prayer in Gethesemane" tiré de son nouvel album We are Him prévu le 5 décembre sur Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Holy Blood
2. A Last Prayer In Gethsemane
3. Chaos.Fire.Devotion
4. Lazarus
5. Blood Of No-One
6. Slaying Heaven
7. Darvaza

»
(Lien direct)
BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Reek of God le 23 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warning
2. Maxima Culpa
3. Sledgehammer
4. Eighth Sacrament
5. Shit He Forgives
6. Cardinal Sinner
7. Cancer Cross
8. Crossburn
9. Mercy Swallower
10. Freak Magnet [L7 cover]
11. Retrogarde Metal
12. Crurifragium

»
(Lien direct)
OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili) a signé avec Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Death Drive Anthropology. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ORCHID THRONE (Melodic Doom Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Buried in Black le 9 janvier 2026 en indépendant. Premier extrait programmé pour le 16 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Dreamworld
2. Ephemerality
3. What Defines us
4. Moonlight Revelry
5. Guilt
6. Breath of Autumn
7. With Promise

»
(Lien direct)
KOSTNATĚNÍ (Progressive Extreme Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Přílišnost (Excess) via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Dokonalé křišťálové město (Perfect Crystal City)
2. Křehký bůh (Fragile God)
3. Kostely byly mrakodrapy (Churches Were the Skyscrapers)
4. Zpět ke kmenům (Back to the Tribes)
5. Mrtvola Jupitera (Corpse of Jupiter)
6. Samotář (Loner)
7. Čelist utlačovatele k obrubníku (Jaw of the Oppressor to the Curb)
8. Znal jsem tě (I Knew You)
9. Dále zvenčí (Further from Outside)
10. Přílišnost (Excess)


»
(Lien direct)
THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Death/Black, Portugal) propose en écoute le morceau "Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing" figurant sur son nouvel album Cloven Tongues of Fire qui sort le 28 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thus Beckons the Abyss [0:59]
2. Lowest Immanations [8:14]
3. Through Tunnels Ablaze [7:54]
4. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur [1:37]
5. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between [7:18]
6. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing [6:30]
7. Utterance of the Formless [9:50]
