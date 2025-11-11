»

(Lien direct) QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Angleterre) a sorti son nouvel album The Womb of the World sur Dark Descent Records (USA) et Invictus Productions (Europe). Tracklist :



1. So Spoke the Silent Stars

2. Slithering Serendipity

3. And You Shall Know Perdition as Your Shrine...

4. The Womb of the World



<a href="https://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-womb-of-the-world">The Womb of the World de Qrixkuor</a>