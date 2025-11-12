chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
177 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Ultra (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Obscurité
 Obscurité - Néant (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Mendacium (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Tyrant Fest VIII
 Tyrant Fest VIII - Alcest +... (R)
Par Sol_Invictus		   
Demiurgon
 Demiurgon - Miasmatic Death... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Reabilitator
 Reabilitator - Fucking Thra... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Novembre 2025
 Les news du 6 Novembre 2025... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Les Bâtards Du Roi
 Les Bâtards Du Roi - Les Ch... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Ratt
 Ratt - Out Of The Cellar (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Cratophane
 Cratophane - Exode (C)
Par Lestat		   
Body Void
 Body Void - I Live Inside a... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Body Void
 Body Void - Ruins (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Two sets: live in dub + full live set
 Two sets: live in dub + ful... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Mortal Scepter
 Mortal Scepter - Ethereal D... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Early Moods
 Early Moods - Spellbound (EP) (C)
Par xworthlessx		   

Les news du 12 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 12 Novembre 2025 Caliban - Misotheist - Dark Oath - Composted - Sun of the Dying - VEILBURNER - Torture Squad - Warning - Putrevore - Degraved - Deogen - Astral Spear - Burning Death - Sighs Of Death - YHWH - Infrahumano - Sedna - White Baroness
»
(Lien direct)
CALIBAN (Metalcore, Allemagne) a sorti hier 11 novembre un nouveau single intitulé "You Only Live Once" chez Century Media Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MISOTHEIST (Black Metal, Norvège) tease la sortie de son nouvel album, prévu début 2026 (aucune date annoncée à ce jour), avec le titre "Blinded and Revealed". Le disque sera disponible chez Terratur Possessions.

»
(Lien direct)
DARK OATH (Death Metal Mélodique, Portugal) a sorti un tout nouveau single intitulé The Weaver.

»
(Lien direct)
COMPOSTED (Goregrind, Allemagne) propose à l'écoute la totalité de sa première démo sobrement appelée demo.

1. Hacked Up Body Parts of My Friends (01:46)
2. Fumigating Bugs (01:39)
3. Zombie on My Lawn (01:26)
4. Stabbed with a Pitchfork (01:34)
5. Shovel Full of Shit (01:40)
6. Drowned in Manure/ Returned to Earth/ Hung to Dry (01:18)

»
(Lien direct)
SUN OF THE DYING (Doom Death Metal, Espagne) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son album A Throne of Ashes à paraître le 21 novembre sur le label AOP Records. Il s'agit du titre "The House of Asterion".

Tracklist :
1. Martyrs (09:08)
2. Black Birds Beneath Your Sky (05:01)
3. With Wings Aflame (05:09)
4. The Greatest of Winters (07:03)
5. House of Asterion (07:22)
6. Of Absence (07:44)

»
(Lien direct)
VEILBURNER (Black Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Longing for Triumph, Reeking of Tragedy, disponible chez Transcending Obscurity Records ce 14 novembre.

Tracklist :
1. Longing for Triumph... (07:00)
2. Pestilent Niche (06:19)
3. Rigor & Wraith (05:26)
4. That Which Crypts Howls Grandeur (06:19)
5. Da'ath Ye Shadow Portrait (07:04)
6. Ouroboreal Whorl (06:29)
7. Matter o' the Most Awful of Martyrs (06:00)
8. ...Reeking of Tragedy (07:14)

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURE SQUAD (Thrash Death Metal, Brésil) vient de publier un huitième clip pour promouvoir son album Devilish paru en 2023 chez Time to Kill Records. Il s'agit du morceau "Magnum Chaos" regroupant en fait trois titres : "Gaia", "A Farewell to Mankind" et "The Last Journey".


»
(Lien direct)
WARNING (Doom Metal, Royaume-Uni) verra son album de 2006 Watching from a Distance être réédité par le label Relapse Records le 16 janvier 2026 aux formats CD et double vinyle.

Tracklist :
1. Watching from a Distance (12:06)
2. Footprints (07:31)
3. Bridges (11:30)
4. Faces (08:31)
5. Echoes (10:16)

»
(Lien direct)
PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Espagne/Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Unending Rotting Cycle via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. No Mourning the Grace
2. Morbid Procession
3. Subterranean Paths to the Temples
4. Beneath These Graves
5. Mortal Ways of the Flesh
6. Unending Rotting Cycle
7. They Worship Disarray
8. Cult of the Tentacle
9. The Cradle Replaced by the Grave

»
(Lien direct)
DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) propose sur ce lien le streaming complet de son premier long-format Spectral Realm of Ruin prévu le 14 novembre sur Dark Descent Records (USA) et Me Saco Un Ojo (Europe). Tracklist :

1. Pariah of Death & Darkness
2. Sulfuric Embalming
3. Inept Descent
4. Stalker of the Herd
5. Unseen
6. March of the Undead
7. Vacuous State

»
(Lien direct)
DEOGEN (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album The Graves and Ghosts of Yore en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pernicious Prayer
2. By Torchlight
3. Desolation Bestowed
4. Nightfall Premonition
5. Of Abominations To Come
6. Clawing Into Sphere And Sun
7. Cataclysm And Deluge
8. Spectral Winds Rise
9. Echoes Of Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
ASTRAL SPEAR (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 12 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. On Your Command
3. Intro II
4. My Master's Call
5. Wings of Madness
6. Intro III
7. Herald of Torment

»
(Lien direct)
BURNING DEATH (Thrash Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Death is Salvation" extrait de son premier longue-durée éponyme à venir le 5 décembre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Genocidal Litany
2. Vengeance of the Inferno
3. Death is Salvation
4. Cold Bite of Steel
5. Severed
6. Lusting for Death
7. Revel in Violence
8. Final Sacrament

»
(Lien direct)
SIGHS OF DEATH (Death/Groove, Pologne) sortira son premier full-length DE|ƎVOLUTION le 14 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Magna Simia
2. The Mischief God
3. Atmosphere of Fear
4. Ascendance
5. DE|ƎVOLUTION
6. Locus
7. Morality
8. Maze of Time
9. Ancestors' Call

»
(Lien direct)
YHWH (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique/Thaïlande) sortira son nouvel EP Khatha le 12 décembre via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01 - Hell on Earth (The Root of All Evil)
02 - Murderer of Illusions
03 - Deathrash
04 - Night Terror
05 - Krasue

»
(Lien direct)
INFRAHUMANO (Death Metal, Espagne) offre son nouvel album Depths of Suffering en écoute inégrale. Sortie fin novembre/début décembre sur Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :

1. Across the Void
2. Thrown into the Fire
3. Battalion of Darkness
4. Baptized in Acid
5. Reduced to Fermented Pulp
6. Forced Self Cannibalism
7. Global Degradation
8. The Last Breath
9. Shades of Cruelty

»
(Lien direct)
SEDNA (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Torngarsuk" extrait de son nouvel opus Sila Nuna à venir le 21 novembre chez Dusktone. Tracklist :

1 Niruaq
2 Torngarsuk
3 (Qimmuktuq I)
4 Amarok (feat. Giò from P4)
5 (Qimmukruq II)
6 Tulugaq
7 (Qimmuktuq III)
8 Arnajuinnaq
9 (Qimmuktuq IV)
10 SednA (feat. Shoco from P4 and Agnese Alteri)

»
(Lien direct)
WHITE BARONESS (Black Metal, Finlande) a sorti son premier long-format War Chariots sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Lonely Cold Grave
2. Melindra's Blood
3. Spiritual Assassin
4. Six Banners of Satan
5. War Chariots of the White Baroness
6. Lich's Spear
7. Guillotine
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
12 Novembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Obvurt
 Obvurt
An Alternate Dimension
2025 - Brutal Mind		   
Collier d'Ombre / Häxanu
 Collier d'Ombre / Häxanu
Seasons In Haxan Dark (Split-CD)
2024 - Amor Fati Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Caliban
 Caliban
Metalcore - 1997 - Allemagne		   
Degraved
 Degraved
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Putrevore
 Putrevore
Death Metal - 2007 - Espagne / Suède		   
Sedna
 Sedna
Black Metal - 2009 - Italie		   
Warning
 Warning
Doom Metal - 1994 - Royaume-Uni		   
Obvurt
An Alternate Dimension
Lire la chronique
Collier d'Ombre / Häxanu
Seasons In Haxan Dark (Spli...
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
A Mortal Binding
Lire la chronique
Nasum
Human 2.0
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Drakosophia
Lire la chronique
Darvaza
Ascending Into Perdition
Lire la chronique
Dodfrusen
KHold (EP)
Lire la chronique
Unviâr
Disglaç
Lire la chronique
Kaevum
Ultra
Lire la chronique
Obscurité
Néant
Lire la chronique
Evoken
Mendacium
Lire la chronique
Hate Forest
Against All Odds
Lire la chronique
Heaven's Gate
Tales From A Blistering Par...
Lire la chronique
Demiurgon
Miasmatic Deathless Chamber
Lire la chronique
Reabilitator
Fucking Thrasher
Lire la chronique
Hexecutor
…Where Spirit Withers In It...
Lire la chronique
Tyrant Fest VIII
Alcest + Alkerdeel + Atarax...
Lire le live report
Outre-Tombe / Skelethal
Skelethal / Outre​-​Tombe (...
Lire la chronique
Temtris
Queen Of Crows
Lire la chronique
Live Report Muscadeath 2025 2ème jour (samedi)
Lire le podcast
Cratophane
Exode
Lire la chronique
Live Report Muscadeath 2025 1er jour (vendredi)
Lire le podcast
Ratt
Out Of The Cellar
Lire la chronique
Squassation
Decorated With Feculent App...
Lire la chronique
Les Bâtards Du Roi
Les Chemins De l'Exil
Lire la chronique
U.S. Christmas
Cannibals of Unaka
Lire la chronique
Two sets: live in dub + full live set
Godflesh
Lire le live report
La photo mystère du 1 Novembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Today Is The Day
Never Give In
Lire la chronique
Body Void
I Live Inside a Burning House
Lire la chronique