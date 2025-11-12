»

(Lien direct) SHITBRAINS (Grind Fastcore, Etats-Unis) voit son split aux côtés des Suisses de EXORBITANT PRICES MUST DIMINISH, initialement paru en juin chez Wise Grinds Records, être réédité en ce mois de novembre par Lixiviat Records et Circus of the Macabre Records.



Tracklist :

Side A - EPMD Side

01. Right To Be Well (01:34)

02. Plants In My Head (01:02)

03. It's Natural (00:38)

04. Caution Please (00:38)

05. Just Cause (01:44)

06. Guerre de Dwich (00:48)

07. Constant Stock (01:18)

08. Loser 2.0 (01:32)

09. La Tomate de Paudex (01:22)

Side B - Shitbrains Side

10. Apathy (00:45)

11. No Mercy (00:43)

12. Human After All (01:02)

13. Petrol Snow (00:38)

14. Cause And Effect (01:15)

15. Cheerleaders With No Team (00:43)

16. Willingly (00:57)

17. Trained To Waste (00:40)

18. Hollow Comfort (00:43)

19. Creatures Of Habit (00:54)



