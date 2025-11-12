|
Les news du 12 Novembre 2025
News
Les news du 12 Novembre 2025 Sun of the Dying - VEILBURNER - Torture Squad - Warning - Putrevore - Degraved - Deogen - Astral Spear - Burning Death - Sighs Of Death - YHWH - Infrahumano - Sedna - White Baroness
|SUN OF THE DYING (Doom Death Metal, Espagne) nous propose un nouvel extrait de son album A Throne of Ashes à paraître le 21 novembre sur le label AOP Records. Il s'agit du titre "The House of Asterion".
Tracklist :
1. Martyrs (09:08)
2. Black Birds Beneath Your Sky (05:01)
3. With Wings Aflame (05:09)
4. The Greatest of Winters (07:03)
5. House of Asterion (07:22)
6. Of Absence (07:44)
|VEILBURNER (Black Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Longing for Triumph, Reeking of Tragedy, disponible chez Transcending Obscurity Records ce 14 novembre.
Tracklist :
1. Longing for Triumph... (07:00)
2. Pestilent Niche (06:19)
3. Rigor & Wraith (05:26)
4. That Which Crypts Howls Grandeur (06:19)
5. Da'ath Ye Shadow Portrait (07:04)
6. Ouroboreal Whorl (06:29)
7. Matter o' the Most Awful of Martyrs (06:00)
8. ...Reeking of Tragedy (07:14)
|TORTURE SQUAD (Thrash Death Metal, Brésil) vient de publier un huitième clip pour promouvoir son album Devilish paru en 2023 chez Time to Kill Records. Il s'agit du morceau "Magnum Chaos" regroupant en fait trois titres : "Gaia", "A Farewell to Mankind" et "The Last Journey".
|WARNING (Doom Metal, Royaume-Uni) verra son album de 2006 Watching from a Distance être réédité par le label Relapse Records le 16 janvier 2026 aux formats CD et double vinyle.
Tracklist :
1. Watching from a Distance (12:06)
2. Footprints (07:31)
3. Bridges (11:30)
4. Faces (08:31)
5. Echoes (10:16)
|PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Espagne/Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Unending Rotting Cycle via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. No Mourning the Grace
2. Morbid Procession
3. Subterranean Paths to the Temples
4. Beneath These Graves
5. Mortal Ways of the Flesh
6. Unending Rotting Cycle
7. They Worship Disarray
8. Cult of the Tentacle
9. The Cradle Replaced by the Grave
|DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) propose sur ce lien le streaming complet de son premier long-format Spectral Realm of Ruin prévu le 14 novembre sur Dark Descent Records (USA) et Me Saco Un Ojo (Europe). Tracklist :
1. Pariah of Death & Darkness
2. Sulfuric Embalming
3. Inept Descent
4. Stalker of the Herd
5. Unseen
6. March of the Undead
7. Vacuous State
|DEOGEN (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album The Graves and Ghosts of Yore en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pernicious Prayer
2. By Torchlight
3. Desolation Bestowed
4. Nightfall Premonition
5. Of Abominations To Come
6. Clawing Into Sphere And Sun
7. Cataclysm And Deluge
8. Spectral Winds Rise
9. Echoes Of Eternity
|ASTRAL SPEAR (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 12 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. On Your Command
3. Intro II
4. My Master's Call
5. Wings of Madness
6. Intro III
7. Herald of Torment
|BURNING DEATH (Thrash Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Death is Salvation" extrait de son premier longue-durée éponyme à venir le 5 décembre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Genocidal Litany
2. Vengeance of the Inferno
3. Death is Salvation
4. Cold Bite of Steel
5. Severed
6. Lusting for Death
7. Revel in Violence
8. Final Sacrament
|SIGHS OF DEATH (Death/Groove, Pologne) sortira son premier full-length DE|ƎVOLUTION le 14 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Magna Simia
2. The Mischief God
3. Atmosphere of Fear
4. Ascendance
5. DE|ƎVOLUTION
6. Locus
7. Morality
8. Maze of Time
9. Ancestors' Call
|YHWH (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique/Thaïlande) sortira son nouvel EP Khatha le 12 décembre via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01 - Hell on Earth (The Root of All Evil)
02 - Murderer of Illusions
03 - Deathrash
04 - Night Terror
05 - Krasue
|INFRAHUMANO (Death Metal, Espagne) offre son nouvel album Depths of Suffering en écoute inégrale. Sortie fin novembre/début décembre sur Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :
1. Across the Void
2. Thrown into the Fire
3. Battalion of Darkness
4. Baptized in Acid
5. Reduced to Fermented Pulp
6. Forced Self Cannibalism
7. Global Degradation
8. The Last Breath
9. Shades of Cruelty
|SEDNA (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Torngarsuk" extrait de son nouvel opus Sila Nuna à venir le 21 novembre chez Dusktone. Tracklist :
1 Niruaq
2 Torngarsuk
3 (Qimmuktuq I)
4 Amarok (feat. Giò from P4)
5 (Qimmukruq II)
6 Tulugaq
7 (Qimmuktuq III)
8 Arnajuinnaq
9 (Qimmuktuq IV)
10 SednA (feat. Shoco from P4 and Agnese Alteri)
|WHITE BARONESS (Black Metal, Finlande) a sorti son premier long-format War Chariots sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Lonely Cold Grave
2. Melindra's Blood
3. Spiritual Assassin
4. Six Banners of Satan
5. War Chariots of the White Baroness
6. Lich's Spear
7. Guillotine
