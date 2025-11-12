»

(Lien direct) PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Espagne/Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Unending Rotting Cycle via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



1. No Mourning the Grace

2. Morbid Procession

3. Subterranean Paths to the Temples

4. Beneath These Graves

5. Mortal Ways of the Flesh

6. Unending Rotting Cycle

7. They Worship Disarray

8. Cult of the Tentacle

9. The Cradle Replaced by the Grave



<a href="https://xtreemmusic.bandcamp.com/album/unending-rotting-cycle">Unending Rotting Cycle de PUTREVORE</a>