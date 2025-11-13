|
Les news du 13 Novembre 2025
|CELL INTRUDER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) va publier chaque semaine jusqu'au 12 décembre, date de la sortie officielle chez Iron Fortress Records de son nouvel EP Entombed in the Tetracrypt, un extrait de ce dernier. Les précommandes du CD et de la cassette ouvriront le 5 décembre. Aujourd'hui, nous découvrons "Sanguinarium".
|1914 (Black Death Metal, Ukraine) poursuit la promotion de son nouvel album Viribus Unitis qui paraîtra demain 14 novembre chez Napalm Records avec un extrait intitulé "1918 Pt 3: ADE (A duty to escape)".
Tracklist :
01. War In (The Beginning of the Fall)
02. 1914 (The Siege of Przemyśl)
03. 1915 (Easter Battle for the Zwinin Ridge)
04. 1916 (The Südtirol Offensive)
05. 1917 (The Isonzo Front)
06. 1918 Pt 1: WIA (Wounded in Action)
07. 1918 Pt 2: POW (Prisoner of War)
08. 1918 Pt 3: ADE (A Duty to Escape)
09. 1919 (The Home Where I Died)
10. War Out (The End?)
|RAVEN (NWOBHM, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé sa version du morceau "Metal Militia" de METALLICA qui figurera sur l'album tribute No Life ‘Till Leather – A Tribute to Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All, à paraître ce vendredi 14 novembre chez Napalm Records.
Tracklist :
01. Hit The Lights (Tailgunner)
02. The Four Horsemen (The Almighty)
03. Motorbreath (Soen)
04. Jump In The Fire (Tygers Of Pan Tang)
05. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth (David Ellefson)
06. Whiplash (Motörhead)
07. Phantom Lord (Saxon)
08. No Remorse (Diamond Head)
09. Seek & Destroy (Testament)
10. Metal Militia (Raven)
|CROWEN (Folk Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) a tourné un vidéo clip pour illustrer le single "Ember Wraith" paru le 12 novembre dernier sur le label Inverse Records.
|MORAL IMPLANT (Death Metal, Pologne) sort demain son premier EP Delusion sur Caligari Records. Vous pouvez toutefois d'ores et déjà le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Neglect
3. Demiurge
4. Zero Believer
5. Obsecrate
6. Outro
|SOUL OF ANUBIS (Progressive Sludge Metal, Portugal) a signé chez Time To Kill Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouveau disque.
|WITHERING SOUL (Melodic Black Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Passage of the Arcane en streaming complet à cettte adresse. Sortie demain via Liminal Dread Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Attrition Horizon
3. Grievance Eludes the Light
4. The Monolith Embodied
5. Gallery of the End
6. Trajectory
7. Among Covetous Eyes
8. Burden of the Valiant
|Le one-man band STORMING (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, USA) offre son nouvel album Celestial Clear Moonlit en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cleaved by Heaven [10:30]
2. Starfire [11:30]
3. A Life-Absorbing Path [2:26]
4. Over Horizons [11:40]
5. From the Heart of Breath [8:19]
|Intitulé Ash Eclipses Flesh, le premier album de TERROR CORPSE (Death / Grind, USA) sortira le 21 novembre sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Pyre Of Ash And Bone" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Pyre Of Ash And Bone
02. Gate Zero
03. Womb Of The Hollow Earth
04. Blissful Incineration
05. Fallout Obliteration
06. Nuclear Winter
07. Transmission Beta
08. The Hollow That Devours
09. Sons Of Perdition
10. Into The Crypts Of Rays (Celtic Frost Cover)
|PUTRIDARIUM (Death / Doom, Allemagne) sortira début 2026 via Night Terror Records un nouvel EP intitulé Natvm Ad Mortem. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Schmerzfresser" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Schmerzfresser
02. Death Metal Warriors (featuring Mike Perun)
|LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sort ce vendredi The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy, nouvel album à paraître via Wolves Of Hades. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Fires Of Seduction
02. Forest Of Hallucinations
03. Hategate (The Dream-Master's Realm)
04. Reincarnation Of A Witch
05. Angelic Vortex
06. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part I - Moondance
07. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm
08. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall
09. A Brute Angel's Sorrow
|C'est ce vendredi que sort sur 20 Buck Spin Abditum, nouvel album de VOIDCEREMONY (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Intro - Inevitable Entropy
02. Veracious Duality
03. Seventh Ephemeral Aura
04. Dissolution
05. Despair Of Temporal Existence
à6. Failure of Ancient Wisdoms
07. Silence Which Ceases All Minds
08. Gnosis of Ambivalence
09. Outro - Elegy Of Finality
