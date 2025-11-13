»

(Lien direct) 1914 (Black Death Metal, Ukraine) poursuit la promotion de son nouvel album Viribus Unitis qui paraîtra demain 14 novembre chez Napalm Records avec un extrait intitulé "1918 Pt 3: ADE (A duty to escape)".



Tracklist :

01. War In (The Beginning of the Fall)

02. 1914 (The Siege of Przemyśl)

03. 1915 (Easter Battle for the Zwinin Ridge)

04. 1916 (The Südtirol Offensive)

05. 1917 (The Isonzo Front)

06. 1918 Pt 1: WIA (Wounded in Action)

07. 1918 Pt 2: POW (Prisoner of War)

08. 1918 Pt 3: ADE (A Duty to Escape)

09. 1919 (The Home Where I Died)

10. War Out (The End?)



