Intitulé Ash Eclipses Flesh, le premier album de TERROR CORPSE (Death / Grind, USA) sortira le 21 novembre sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Pyre Of Ash And Bone" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Pyre Of Ash And Bone
02. Gate Zero
03. Womb Of The Hollow Earth
04. Blissful Incineration
05. Fallout Obliteration
06. Nuclear Winter
07. Transmission Beta
08. The Hollow That Devours
09. Sons Of Perdition
10. Into The Crypts Of Rays (Celtic Frost Cover)
LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sort ce vendredi The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy, nouvel album à paraître via Wolves Of Hades. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Fires Of Seduction
02. Forest Of Hallucinations
03. Hategate (The Dream-Master's Realm)
04. Reincarnation Of A Witch
05. Angelic Vortex
06. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part I - Moondance
07. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm
08. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall
09. A Brute Angel's Sorrow
C'est ce vendredi que sort sur 20 Buck Spin Abditum, nouvel album de VOIDCEREMONY (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Intro - Inevitable Entropy
02. Veracious Duality
03. Seventh Ephemeral Aura
04. Dissolution
05. Despair Of Temporal Existence
à6. Failure of Ancient Wisdoms
07. Silence Which Ceases All Minds
08. Gnosis of Ambivalence
09. Outro - Elegy Of Finality
