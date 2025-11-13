»

(Lien direct) LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sort ce vendredi The Dreaming Prince In Ecstasy, nouvel album à paraître via Wolves Of Hades. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. The Fires Of Seduction

02. Forest Of Hallucinations

03. Hategate (The Dream-Master's Realm)

04. Reincarnation Of A Witch

05. Angelic Vortex

06. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part I - Moondance

07. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm

08. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall

09. A Brute Angel's Sorrow



