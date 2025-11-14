ECTOVOID (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé In Unreality’s Coffin le 9 janvier prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Collapsing Spiritual Nebula" :
01. Dissonance Corporeum
02. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula
03. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes From A Distant Plane)
04. Formless Seeking Form
05. Irradiated Self
06. In Unreality's Coffin
07. Erroneous Birth
08. It Is Without Shape...
09. In Anguished Levitation
Par Ikea
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sosthène
Par Bras Cassé
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Sol_Invictus
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum
Par DeathDeath
Par Niktareum
Par Lestat
Par Krokodil
Par Krokodil