Les news du 14 Novembre 2025

News
Les news du 14 Novembre 2025 South Of Hell - Noirsuaire - Fathom - Enthroned - Ectovoid
»
(Lien direct)
SOUTH OF HELL (death metal) sortira le 30 janvier 2026 son nouvel album "Hellfernum" via Great Dane Records. Une lyric vidéo pour le titre Discedere vient d'être mise en ligne.

Tracklist :

1. Discedere
2. Holy Death
3. Decadend Brutality
4. Darkness of Soul
5. ...
6. Voice of War
7. Clarity of Shade
8. Mecanix of Unconsciousness
9. Hellfernum
10. Macabre Gearing
11. Hates Comes from God

»
(Lien direct)
NOIRSUAIRE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album The Dragging Poison qui sortira le 26 décembre via Osmose Productions. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FATHOM (Blackened Deathcore, USA) a mis en ligne le vidéo clip de "Anomalous", le titre éponyme de son album.

»
(Lien direct)
ENTHRONED (Black Metal, Belgique) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ashspawn prévu pour le 5 décembre via Season Of Mist. "Ashen Advocacy" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ECTOVOID (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé In Unreality’s Coffin le 9 janvier prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Collapsing Spiritual Nebula" :

01. Dissonance Corporeum
02. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula
03. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes From A Distant Plane)
04. Formless Seeking Form
05. Irradiated Self
06. In Unreality's Coffin
07. Erroneous Birth
08. It Is Without Shape...
09. In Anguished Levitation
Thrasho Niktareum + Jean-Clint + Lestat + AxGxB
14 Novembre 2025

