(Lien direct) SOUTH OF HELL (death metal) sortira le 30 janvier 2026 son nouvel album "Hellfernum" via Great Dane Records. Une lyric vidéo pour le titre Discedere vient d'être mise en ligne.



Tracklist :



1. Discedere

2. Holy Death

3. Decadend Brutality

4. Darkness of Soul

5. ...

6. Voice of War

7. Clarity of Shade

8. Mecanix of Unconsciousness

9. Hellfernum

10. Macabre Gearing

11. Hates Comes from God



